Morris Pierce Albritton
Funeral services for Mr. Morris Pierce Albritton were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at First Baptist Church Sterlington with Bro. Dennis Hackler and Bro. Ben Hackler officiating. Interment was in Enterprise Cemetery in Farmerville, under the direction of Golden Funeral Home. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the church.
Mr. Morris Albritton, a member of First Baptist Church Sterlington, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 92. He was married to Dixie, the love of his life for 66 years. He was a lover of life and lived each day God gave him to the fullest. Morris loved the Lord and his church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was very patriotic and proud to have served in the Marines as a Corpsman in the Korean War. He took pride in being a graduate of the first pharmacy class of NLU. After graduating, Morris and Dixie moved to Sterlington and opened Albritton’s Pharmacy where he served his community for 35 years. Morris enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, gardening and took pride in growing prize winning roses. He was an avid supporter and fan of the Sterlington Panthers and NLU Indians. Morris loved family and especially being a Papaw. In 2021, Morris and Dixie moved to Azalea Estates where they have been loved and cared for. Morris was loved by his family and many friends and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Foreman Albritton; daughters, Penny A. Roberson and husband, Terry of Sterlington, Leigh A.Williams and husband, Larry of Farmerville, Paige A. Patrick and husband, Richie of Springdale, Ark.; son, Paul Albritton and wife, Kim of Carlisle, Iowa; sister, Laverne White of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Albritton, and special sister-in-law, Bonnie Nay and husband, Ron; grandchildren, Jenni Anderson and husband, Mack, Mary Jans and husband, Austin, Logan Roberson and wife, Emily, Noel Albritton and wife, Brandi, Bonnie Fisher and husband, Tony, Cole Albritton, Jason Nolte, Jamie Annis, Kendal Kimbell and husband, Daniel, Heath Bardin and wife, Jaimie, Dylan Bardin, Grant Bardin, Hunter Patrick and wife, Emily, Brady Patrick and wife, Emma; 31 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Morris is preceded in death by his parents, Lavelle and Mary Belle Albritton; granddaughter, Abbi Nolte Annis; great-grandson, Samuel Jans; brothers and sisters, Boots Albritton and wife, Gladys, W.L. Albritton and wife, Joyce, George Albritton, Gary Albritton and wife, Myra, DeVonne Vestal and husband, J.D., Mariette Nale and husband, Bo, and Mae Bardin and husband, Jerry.
To honor Mr. Morris Albritton, his grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Van C. Albritton
A memorial service for Van C. Albritton, 65, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patrick Alger
Graveside services for Patrick Alger (Coolaid), 67, of West Monroe were at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Old Union Cemetery, Grayson, with Rev. Anthony Stewart officiating. Visitation was 12:30-1 p.m. Friday under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Karen Dianne Durham Atkins
Funeral services celebrating the life of Karen Dianne Durham Atkins, 73, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time.
Karen was born Dec. 5, 1949, in El Dorado, Ark., to the late D.M. and Clarice Odom Durham and passed away April 26 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Karen moved to West Monroe with her family as a child and attended Crosley Elementary, West Monroe Jr. High, and graduated from West Monroe High School. She attended Northeast Louisiana University, earned a bachelor’s degree in education, and taught for many years before she went back to school to earn her master’s degree in library science from Louisiana Tech University. Karen was employed by Ouachita Parish School Board and taught at various schools throughout the parish until she retired as the librarian at West Ridge Middle School. Karen made lifelong friends during her years in education and loved to tell stories of the wonderful times and memories they made at school through the years. She was an avid reader and office-holding member of the Pentatura Book Club for many years and loved nothing more than to curl up under a blanket with a good book. She was also a member of the Junior League of Monroe.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Max and Janeth Durham; her brother, Charles Durham; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Tommy Perry; and former husband and father of their two daughters, Oren Howard Atkins Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Atkins Hays and husband Brandon; Jennifer Atkins Martin and husband Andy; her grandchildren, Luke Howard Hays, Connor James Hays, Lauren Claire Martin, and Parker James Martin; her sister-in-law, Jean Atkins Shaw and husband Sherman; and her sister-in-law, Patsy Colvin Durham; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers were Tim Durham, David Elliott, Luke Hays, Connor Hays, Keith McGough, Gregory Newton.
Karen came to know of her diagnosis in 2018 and she handled her illness with grace, always making the best of her situation. While at the Rosemont, she played bingo, balloon volleyball, did arts and crafts, and planted a garden with friends she made there. Her daughters will tell you that she was a dream to care for and will forever be their hero for how she handled this horrible disease.
Special thanks to Rosemont Assisted Living and Memory Care staff, Elara Hospice staff, Kate Wiley and the staff at Med Nurse, and all other caregivers for the exceptional care they provided for our mother. Also, to all of her friends and family that stood by Mom and would come visit her, even occasionally sneaking her out for some ice cream or lunch.
Dr. Emile A. Barrow
Funeral services for Dr. Emile A. Barrow, 78, of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Angelene Marie
Embanato Bruscato
Funeral services for Angelene Embanato Bruscato, 98, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Joe Martina officiating. Interment was at St. Matthew Catholic Church Mausoleum, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Launa ‘Jenell’ Crawford
Funeral services for Launa “Jenell” Crawford, 82, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Aimoch Baptist Church in Olla, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Cynthia Gail Crowell
Funeral services for Cynthia Gail Crowell, 51, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Chatham Cemetery in Chatham. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elizabeth Deeters
Elizabeth Deeters was born April 30, 1971, and passed away April 25, 2023, at the age of 51.
Anthony Victor ‘Tony’ Ditta Jr.
Graveside services for Anthony Victor “Tony” Ditta Jr., 54, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Deacon Scott Brandle officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Dorothy Cascio Dixon
Funeral services for Dorothy Cascio Dixon, 96, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Rev. Charles ‘Chuck’ Donley
A memorial service for Rev. Charles “Chuck” Donley, 89, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Ouachita Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Holloway and Rev. Matt Donley officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be held at a later date at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
James Woodie Hendrix
Funeral services for James Woodie Hendrix, 84, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Mr. Jay Copeland and Mr. Donnie Copeland officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Woodie was born July 8, 1938, in Delhi, and passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, at his home in Monroe. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha, and close family members.
Woodie was a founding member of “The Monarchs” band from 1964-2023. He was an avid musician who played drums, guitar and sang lead vocals. He always had a song in his heart and a smile on his face.
He owned Woodie’s Used Cars since 1970 with two locations. Woodie was also an avid collector and lover of oil and gas memorabilia and antiques. He was featured on the national television program “American Pickers” for his vast collection of oil and gas memorabilia and on the local television show “Backroads.”
Woodie was preceded in death by his father, John Woodie Hendrix; mother, Mildred Marie Hendrix Maxwell; stepfather, Aubrey Maxwell; sister, Betty Ruth Hendrix Copeland; and grandson, James Holden Hendrix.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Sue Sugden Hendrix; sons, James Michael Hendrix (Pamela) and Steven Scott Hendrix (Molly); daughter, Sharon René Hendrix (Susie); grandchildren, Brittney Hendrix Evans (Dillon), Timothy “T.J.” Justin Hendrix (Sarah), and Peyton Michael Hendrix (Lauren); great grandchildren, Colten Reese Evans, Mary Grace Evans, Aubrey James Hendrix, Mack Heywood Hendrix, and Camille Mary Hendrix; brother-in-law, Gleason Copeland; and his loving pets, Beebee, Boomer, and WhoWho.
Pallbearers were Mike Hendrix, Stevie Hendrix, T.J. Hendrix, Peyton Hendrix, Dillon Evans, and Colten Evans.
The family would like to thank Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care and his nurse, Kristina. The family would also like to give special love and thanks to Molly Hendrix for her unwavering strength and dedication to Woodie’s care.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Juanita Hernandez
Funeral services for Juanita Hernandez, 94, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Joseph Martina Jr. officiating. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Vicki Cockerham ‘Lindsey’ Keene
Funeral services for Vicki Cockerham “Lindsey” Keene, 72, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Johnnie Phillips officiating.
Teresa Ladner
Teresa Ladner was born Sept. 10, 1968, and passed away April 25, 2023, at the age of 54.
Tommy Edward Morris Sr.
Tommy Edward Morris Sr. was born Nov. 18, 1937, and passed away April 27, 2023, at the age of 85.
Mary Jo Sivils
Mary Jo Sivils, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on Nov. 17, 1931 to Charley Lee Armstrong and Louise Elizabeth (Power) Armstrong in Benton, Ark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Edward Sivils. She is survived by her younger brother, Ernest Lee Armstrong, and wife Jan, of Auburn, Ala.; son Robert Edward Sivils Jr., and wife, Dee, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; son Paul Harvey Sivils, and wife Jennifer, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; son Charles Timothy Sivils, and wife Amy, of Three Rivers, Mich.; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mary Jo and Robert were married on Oct. 21, 1949, at Victory Baptist Church, near Bastrop. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Arkansas State Teachers College (now University of Central Arkansas) in 1961 and a Master’s Degree in 1965. She taught at elementary schools for over 40 years in Arkansas (Benton and Dumas) and Louisiana (Bastrop, Waterproof and Kilbourne). She also was very active in supporting her husband Robert’s ministry as a Southern Baptist pastor. Her kind and gentle spirit permeated all aspects of her life, and continues to be an inspiration to her family, friends and former students.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Cox Funeral Home in Bastrop with memorial services at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Ken Evans officiating. Committal service and burial will be at the La - Ark Cemetery near Jones, under the direction of Cox Funeral Home. Serving the family as pallbearers are Charlie Sivils, Andy Sivils, John Sivils, Stephen Sivils, Daniel Sivils, Jaxon Sivils, and Drake Ford.
Online condolences: www.coxfuneral.com.
Mary Elizabeth Thomas Staggs
Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth Thomas Staggs were at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Uella Lepine Strickland
Uella Lepine Strickland, 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2023. She was the wife of the late Thomas Scott Strickland, and the daughter of the late Clarence J. Lepine and Enola Bruce Lepine. She is survived by her daughter Joy, her brothers Ronald Lepine (June) and Harold Lepine, and her sister Linda Phillips (Mike), as well as many nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her siblings Earline Naquin, Janet Lobrano, Adam Lepine, Eugene Lepine, and Karen Erdos. Uella was born in Bridge City and raised in Belle Chasse. She met her husband Scott on a blind date. They lived in New Orleans while he attended dental school and relocated to West Monroe where their daughter was born in 1963. She lived in West Monroe until she decided to relocate to her home town of Belle Chasse in 2016.
Uella had a zest for life and was involved in many different activities. She was a Past Worthy Matron and Grand Officer in the Eastern Star. She had a ceramics shop with her friends and had a catering business. She also worked at the West Monroe City Court and Monroe airport. She most loved working at the West Monroe bingo parlor. She worked and played bingo avidly until her retirement in 2015. Her lifelong dream was realized when she became Queen of the Monroe Krewe of Janus in 2003. She loved Mardi Gras, attended often in New Orleans, and enjoyed the members of the Krewe of Janus and its activities. When her daughter retired in 2020, she and Uella moved to a house on the Jourdan River in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. Uella loved living on the coast. She enjoyed happy hours on the porch overlooking the water, fishing, and riding in her nephew’s pontoon boat. But most of all, she loved playing the slot machines at Hollywood casino.
Uella will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a superb cook and is best known for her roast beef and gravy and her pralines. She was very outgoing with a great sense of humor. She loved a good cocktail and dressing in flashy, sparkling clothes and big jewelry. She enjoyed every moment of her 91 years and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
There was a visitation for family and friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey, with an opportunity to share remembrances at the conclusion. There was also a visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, with an opportunity to share remembrances at the conclusion. She was interred with her husband, Scott, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donald Ray Taylor
Memorial graveside services for Donald Ray Taylor, 51, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe.
Donald ‘Duck’ was born May 7, 1971 and passed away April 5, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard, serving in Kuwait and the Persian Gulf War. Later on he continued working as a heavy equipment operator in several different states. Donald loved the outdoors, shooting guns, camping by the Ouachita River, but mostly his family and friends. In his spare time he enjoyed playing video games. Donald was a country boy at heart but a simple man. Unfortunately he passed by doing a genuine and passionate act he always knew, and that was protecting his neighbor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Taylor and brother Gary Wayne Taylor.
Survivors include his mother, Sandy Taylor, brothers Barry Taylor and David Taylor. His only nephew Bradley Taylor, nieces Lindsey Taylor and Chelsea Taylor, as well as eight great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends in Arizona and his beloved furry companion, “Bear Dog.”
Memorial donations may be made to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
James David Thatcher ‘Buddy’ Jr.
Funeral services for James David Thatcher ‘Buddy’ Jr. were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Chatham.
Tasha René Wilson
Tasha René Wilson of West Monroe, passed away April 28, 2023. Services were held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, of West Monroe.
Sharon Darlene Worsham
Sharon Darlene Worsham was born Dec. 14, 1948, and passed away May 1, 2023, at the age of 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.