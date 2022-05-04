Roy Clayton Baker
Funeral services for Roy Clayton Baker will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Kent Nugent officiating. Military honors and interment will be held at 2:30 Friday at Nebo Cemetery, Nebo, (near Jena). Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
George Franklin Cawthon Jr.
George Franklin Cawthon, Jr. was born on Jan. 25, 1931, and passed from this life on April 28, 2022, in West Monroe, at the age of 91. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shirley Estes Cerniglia
Shirley Estes Cerniglia, 81, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Ann Carroll
Funeral service for Patricia Ann Carroll, 62, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Wilhite Cemetery. She passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
Beverly Jean Hooper
Beverly Jean Hooper, 72, of West Monroe, passed away on April 26, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Doris Jean Marcovitz
A memorial service for Doris Jean Marcovitz, 93, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Jewish Cemetery Mausoleum in Monroe, with Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh officiating.
Carolyn Sue Pettit
Graveside services for Carolyn Sue Pettit, 87, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Stella Ruth Potter
Funeral mass for Stella Ruth Potter, 76, of West Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Paschal’s Catholic Church, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Linda Jane Rawls
Linda Jane Rawls was born on Dec. 21, 1934 in Monroe, and passed from this life on April 19, 2022, at the age of 87. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Kilaptrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Paula Ann Roye
Paula Ann Roye was born on June 28, 1954, and passed from this life on April 28, 2022, in West Monroe at the age of 67. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wanda Lee (Kerr) Taylor
Wanda Lee (Kerr) Taylor passed away in the early morning hours of April 29, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville. Interment was at Meridian Cemetery in Marion, under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-Farmerville.
Jamie Leigh Vickers
Funeral services for Jamie Leigh Vickers, 37, of Bossier City, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Liberty Grove Church, West Monroe. Interment followed at the church cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
Joyce V. Wyatt
Joyce V. Wyatt, 87, of West Monroe, passed away April 29, 2022. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
