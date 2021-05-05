Juanita V. Ash
Juanita V. Ash, 97, of Knoxville, Tenn., died on April 17, 2021. Funeral services were held May 3 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed in the Riverview Cemetery in Monroe.
Ray Bennett
Funeral services for Ray Bennett of Calhoun, will be held Thursday, May 6, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
David Michael ‘Mike’ Bishop
Funeral services for David Michael “Mike” Bishop, 74, of Monroe, will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Bobby Skeen officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Rev. Randy Dowdy
Rev. Randy Dowdy, 65, of West Monroe, died April 27, 2021. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 2, in the chapel at Lapine Assembly of God Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Lapine Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. Dennis Evans
Funeral services for Rev. Dennis Evans, 79, of Columbia, were held Friday, April 30, at Christian Life Church with Pastor Danny Chance officiating. Comments were made by Rev. John Jones, Joanne Lowery, Evan Puckett, Ron Bush, and John Guthrie. Private burial services followed at International House of Prayer Church Cemetery formally Woolen Lake Church of God Cemetery in Hebert, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes.
Ann Walvoord Graff
Ann Walvoord Graff, 77, of West Monroe, died April 26, 2021. Funeral services were held Friday, April 30, in Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Rodney Lee Hibbard
Rodney Lee Hobbard, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, gained his angel wings the morning of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Rodney was an extraordinary, artistic husband, companion and friend who was full of love, charisma, character and showed care to all he had the opportunity to meet along his journey. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwin Hibbard; son, Jesse Lane Hibbard and man’s best friend, Bilbo Baggins. Rodney is survived by wife, Sylvia Hibbard; mother, Clara (Jerry) Sikes; son, Jason (Rebekah) Hibbard; step-children, Jason (Crystal) Pitts and Robert Pitts; brothers, Gary (Teresa) Hibbard and Alex (Lyndsey) Sikes; sisters, Rhonda (Phil) Carter and Sandra (Mark) Grubbs; grandchildren, Audrey Hibbard and Perry Hibbard; step-grandchildren, Ka’imiloa Pitts, Kekoa Pitts, PuaHaunani Pitts and Mahealani Pitts; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Cheniere Lake Lodge 104 Cheniere Lake Drive, West Monroe, LA 71292. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Martha Faye Hudson
Martha Faye Hudson, 96, of Monroe, died on May 1, 2021. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Kentasha Renee Humphrey
Funeral services for Mrs. Kentasha Renee Humphrey, 44, of West Monroe, will be held Saturday, May 8, at the Harrisonburg High School Baseball Field. Interment will follow in Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Harrisonburg under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kathleen Andrews Hunt
Funeral services for Mrs. Kathleen Andrews Hunt, 70, of Monroe, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at First United Methodist Church in Monroe with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time in the parlor at First United Methodist Church.
Josephine ‘Josie’ Lenard
Funeral services for Josephine “Josie” Lenard 74, of West Monroe, who died Sunday, May 2, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Lapine Assembly, West Monroe with Ernie Lenard officiating. Interment will follow at Lapine Assembly Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Virginia Anita Vaughan Miles
Virginia Anita Vaughan Miles, 96, of Monroe, died on April 25, 2021. Graveside services were held Monday, May 3, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe.
Savell W. Norris
Funeral services for Mr. Savell W. Norris, 81, a retired mechanical engineer, of Jonesboro, who died April 28, 2021, were held May 1, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Johnnie Lee Payne
Johnnie Lee Payne, 80, of Haughton, died on April 27, 2021. Memorial services were held Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Robert Leroy Primm, Sr.
Funeral services for Robert Leroy Primm Sr. of West Monroe, who died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, were held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at New Life Apostolic Church, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
George Rogers
Graveside services for George Rogers, 79, of West Monroe were held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Robert Wise officiating. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Kathryn ‘Kathy’ Cole Thompson
Funeral services for Kathryn “Kathy” Cole Thompson were held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe.
Linda Kay Wheeler
Linda Kay Wheeler of Sterlington, was born on July 10, 1951, and died on April 28, 2021 at the age of 69. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
