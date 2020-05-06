David Lawrence Barlow
David Lawrence Barlow, 69, of West Monroe, was born on Dec. 25, 1950, and passed from this life on April 29, 2020. Memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
George Bradford Bryant
Mr. George Bradford Bryant, 81, of Monroe, passed away May 2, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at a later date.
Velia ‘Lida’ Courteau
Velia “Lida” Courteau, 96, of Monroe, was born on April 5, 1924, and passed from this life on April 30, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Eloise Hollis Fortenberry
Eloise Hollis Fortenberry, 84, of Calhoun, passed away on May 4, 2020. Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gregory T. Jackson
Mr. Gregory T. Jackson, 70, of Monroe, passed away May 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Triss Jonell Knox
Triss Jonell Knox, 58, of West Monroe, was born on July 4, 1961, and passed away from this life on May 3, 2020. Private memorial services for the family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gary Allen Langthorne
Gary Allen Langthorne, 77, of Monroe, was born on Jan. 26, 1940, and passed from this life on April 30, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Huey Pearce O’Neal
Graveside funeral services and interment for Huey P. O’Neal, 90, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, 140 North Old Kilbourne Road in Oak Grove.
Rev. Waymond Warren officiated. Services were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Oak Grove.
Mr. O’Neal passed into eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Huey grew up in West Carroll Parish. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1946. He was a graduate engineer from the University of Oklahoma and served 20 years in the U. S. Air Force as a jet fighter pilot and engineer having attained the rank of Major. During the Vietnam conflict, he was a Raven pilot in the “Secret War in Laos” where he flew in covert operations.
During his 20 years in the military service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendations medal for his leadership and engineering work. After his retirement from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 he was employed with the Louisiana Department of Labor in veterans’ affairs and public relations until 1992.
Huey was a key leader in obtaining the Veterans Home and VA Clinic in Monroe, heading up a coalition of veterans’ organizations. During the Governor Mike Foster administration, he served on the Veterans Affairs commission. He was a member of the Military Officers Association, VFW, Rotary Club and the American Legion.
Huey was a religious, humble person that was effective in accomplishing things. Huey loved his family and took pride in encouraging them to do their best.
Huey is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Castleman O’Neal; daughter, Paula Olson of San Antonio, Texas; son, Scott Pearce O’Neal of Baton Rouge; granddaughter and her husband, Sarah Elizabeth Olson Schwertner and Chris Schwertner of Frisco, Texas; sister, Marlene Dier of Springfield, Missouri; stepson, Dr. James Robert Crum of Williamston, Michigan; and stepdaughter, Dixie Ann Clem of Denver, Indiana.
Huey is preceded in death by his first dedicated wife, Cherrye Schrock O’Neal; son, Paul O’Neal; and his parents, George Frank O’Neal and Georgie Ann Whittington O’Neal.
Memorial may be made to the charity of your choice.
Gracie Sanders
Gracie Sanders passed away May 4, 2020. Due to the current climate of caution, memorial services for Gracie will be held at a later date at her home church — Pleasant Hill Church in West Monroe— under the direction of
Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Michael Dale Simpson
Michael Dale Simpson, 62, of Farmerville, was born on Nov. 11, 1957, and passed from this life on May 1, 2020. Private memorial services for the family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Lois Clay Maurer Vail
Lois Clay Maurer Vail left this life on May 4, 2020. She was born Dec. 21, 1923 in Bosco. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery on Hwy 147 Brown Road, Hodge, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
