Virginia Austin
Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Austin, 91, of Mangham, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Chad Brooks officiating. Interment was at Lone Cherry Cemetery in Mangham. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Larry Eugene Bouwell
Funeral services for Larry Eugene Bouwell, 62, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery. He passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Martha Joann Gaster
January 18, 1937 – October 24, 2021
Mrs. Martha Joann Gaster entered the beautiful gates of heaven Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Bogalusa, at the age of 84. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Monticello, Arkansas, to Bert and Joye Martha Dixon Gaster.
Mrs. Gaster is survived by her sister-in-law, Nina Gaster; two nieces, Kristi Gaster-Dixon and Lori Gaster Murray; step-daughter, Mary Kristen Dowdy; and step-son, Stephen Howard Williams.
Mrs. Gaster is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Williams, and her brother, Walter Dickson Gaster.
A graveside service for Mrs. Martha Joann Gaster, was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah, with Bro. Jason Lupo officiating under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
Elizabeth Ann Gilmore
Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Gilmore, 67, of Rayville, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Liz Ann Gwin
Memorial services for Liz Ann Gwin, 64, of West Monroe, were at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Eugene Carlton Goodwin
Mr. Eugene Carlton Goodwin was born on March 28, 1929 and passed from this life on Nov. 7, 2021 at the age of 92. Private memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Judith Helen Latkowski
Judith Helen Latkowski was born on Feb. 8, 1961 and passed from this life on Nov. 7, 2021 at the age of 60. Private memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Evelyn Dell Lenard
Funeral services for Evelyn Dell Lenard, 83, of Downsville, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Aulds Chapel Cemetery in Downsville.
Johnnie S. Lucas Jr.
Funeral services celebrating the Life of Johnnie S. Lucas Jr., 75, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Danny Johnson officiating. Interment was at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Sikes. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Robert Keith Martin
Mr. Robert Keith Martin was born in Kankakee, Ill., on Jan. 8, 1931, and passed from this life on Nov. 7, 2021 at the age of 90. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Polly Ann McCallum
Polly Ann McCallum, 75, of Downsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ramona Lee Miers
Funeral services for Ms. Ramona Lee Miers were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Bro. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Family accepted friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at North Monroe Baptist Church. Interment was at Liberty Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lee Slagle Pierson
Lee Slagle Pierson passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 2, 2021.
Lee was born in Monroe, on Dec. 22, 1926, to Elmer Cuthbert Slagle and Anna Wooten Slagle. As a child, she grew up on South Grand near the Masur Museum which her grandfather built.
She enjoyed summers at Camp Waldemar in Hunt, Texas, and excelled in horseback riding and tennis.
After graduating Valedictorian from Ouachita Parish High School, Lee attended Newcomb College in New Orleans where she pledged Chi Omega sorority. She later transferred to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. While attending LSU, she met and married Robert Hunter Pierson. The couple moved to Alexandria where she gave birth to 8 children.
Lee deeply loved the arts and literature. A beautiful and talented woman, Lee graced the stage as the lead role in several productions at the Alexandria theatre including, “The Glass Menagerie”, “Carousel”, and “Hansel and Gretel”. Her children helped her learn and practice her music for each of these roles. As a young wife and mother, Lee attended Louisiana College in Pineville, where she earned her Master’s degree.
After the death of her husband, Lee returned to Monroe, where her mother, sister Clarice Johns, and daughter Anne Pierson Patten, welcomed her with open arms. She taught English at Woodlawn Junior High School and then later taught at West Ouachita High School. She was adored by her students, and always welcomed the opportunity to visit with present and former students who enjoyed her stories of the glamorous life on stage, her views on the latest fashion, and her majestic sense of style. She loved sharing scripture and often said she was good friends with the Holy Spirit. Her children called her “My Mama,” and to her grandchildren she was affectionately known as Big Lee.
She is preceded in death by her children, Alston Pierson, Lee Pierson, Anne Wooten Pierson Patten, Pipes Pierson, Slagle Pierson, and Ransdell Raphael Pierson; her brother, Elmer Cuthbert Slagle, Jr.; and her sister, Clarice Slagle Johns.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Pattie Pierson Plauche and husband, Stephen, of Houston, Texas; her son, Hunter Pierson and wife, Cathy, of New Orleans; grandchildren Stephen Alfred Plauche of New York City, New York; Anne Cuthbert Patten Caldwell of Dallas, Texas; John Arthur Plauche of Dallas, Texas; Robert Hunter Pierson, III of Atlanta, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Lee’s life followed at Covenant Presbyterian in Monroe.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers who loved her as family: Flesa (Lesa) James, Angel Kelly, Charlene Kelly, Rosa Williams, Charlotte Hubbard, Brenda Joyce Woods, and our friends from St. Joseph Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Strauss Little Theatre of Monroe.
“Photo by Sir Cecil Beaton”
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
James Edward Purvis
James Edward Purvis, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carol Ann Randolph
Carol Ann Randolph, 75, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jeffrey Rawls
Jeffrey Rawls, 57, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bobby John Roan
Graveside service for Bobby John Roan, 81, of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Rocky Branch Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Debbie Ann Shields
Debbie Ann Shields, 54, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Emma Sue Simpson
Graveside services for Emma Sue Simpson, 83, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
William Shane Somerville
William Shane Somerville, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lyndsi Danielle Sullivan
Funeral services for Lyndsi Danielle Sullivan, 27, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the church. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Pearl Dianne Underwood
Funeral services for Pearl Dianne Underwood, 69, of Columbia, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Luna Assembly of God Church. Interment followed at Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
