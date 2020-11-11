Shannon McCulley Beaver
Shannon McCulley Beaver, 48, of Calhoun, was born on March 11, 1972, and passed from this life on Nov. 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Henry Camp
Henry Camp, husband of Gloria Strong Camp, son of Gladys and Erick N. Camp, and descendent of pioneer Camp and McCormick families in Ouachita Parish, died on Nov. 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 8, 1931, at his family home on N. 3rd St., West Monroe. He liked to say that he signed his own birth certificate. And, he did — some years later.
Under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, interment and family memorial services will be held at a later date in Winn Parish at the New Hope Cemetery.
Henry, “Hank”, spent most of his life in Ouachita Parish except for his undergraduate college years at NSC in Natchitoches, his early teaching years in Sulphur, his graduate school years at LSU in Baton Rouge, and his military years at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX.
Hank was educated at Crosley School where he met his future wife, Gloria Strong Camp, in fifth grade. He was a proud 1948 graduate of Ouachita Parish High School where he was captain and student director of the OPHS Band, under Band Director Walter Minnear, and student director of the OPHS Choir, under Choir Director Velma Nichols. Those were the days of Jack Hayes and George Riser, OPHS administrators.
His interest in music began at Crosley School where he started to learn how to play the trombone which became his “ticket” to the future. He learned well enough to play a solo at his Crosley Elementary School graduation, to play a solo at his Senior Spring Concert at OPHS, to play in the All State Band in Baton Rouge, the All Southern Orchestra in Birmingham Alabama, to receive a music scholarship to Northwestern State College where he earned a B.S. degree in Band and in Vocal Music. He played trombone in the NSU Bands and Orchestra, the NSU Demonaires Dance Orchestra, and later he auditioned and won a chair with the 62nd Army Band, Ft. Bliss, TX during the time of the Korean War.
Henry Camp’s education also included an M. Ed. at LSU, further study at Peabody College (Nashville, TN), Colorado State University (Greeley), Universite’ Paul Vallery (France), SMU, NLU, Vandercook School of Music (Chicago), and Fred Waring Summer Programs (PA).
During his professional career, he was active in professional and civic groups and served in leadership positions. Henry (Hank) devoted his life to the education of young people as a band director (West Monroe High School and Sulphur High Schools), choir director (WMHS), and Ouachita Parish School System Supervisor and Administrator.
While a OPSS Supervisor he was tapped by Superintendent Milton Hall to head the Communications Campaign for the 1968 Sales Tax, a daunting task because it had already failed twice. With wide community support this third effort succeeded, was a significant accomplishment, and is part of his legacy. Proceeds from this sales tax have provided monthly salary supplements and 13th month checks to OPSS teachers and other personnel for more than 50 Years.
After retirement Henry Camp served three terms as a member of the Ouachita Parish School Board where he was “instrumental“ in moving the school system forward through his leadership in policies and in the promotion of tax and bond issues so that children could go to better schools and receive a better education. His name is on numerous school cornerstones and also on the cornerstone at the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in West Monroe where he was a member and attended the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class.
In addition to his career in education, Hank was the “temporary” FUMC Chancel Choir Director for more than thirty years. While there, he directed some 60 cantatas and hundreds of anthems. Among the memories are his first cantata, “No Greater Love” (Peterson) and the Chancel Choir’s “in house” presentation of Handel’s “Messiah.”
After retirement he turned to another art form, oil painting on canvass. Under the tutelage of local artist and teacher, Ronnie Barnes, he found another way of expressing his creativity. He was a national “runner-up” in the National Arts for the Parks Contest. His entry, “Through These Portals,” was on exhibit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. More than 50 of his paintings are on display at his home, “the Camp Gallery.”
His calling was bigger than teaching music to young people. It was teaching young people through music. When he left WMHS to take a supervisory position in the OPSS Central Office, the band representative at the Farewell Party said,.....“Besides teaching us music, you have taught us how to live with our fellow man, how to work together harmoniously as a group, and how to accept the joy of victory and the sadness of defeat with dignity........”. His former students carry many memories of music played or sung. The concerts, festivals, parades, trips, pep rallies, practices on the “Lower Field”, and those great halftime shows at the football games. He was “ahead of the times” when he brought precision marching to the field. It was said that the WMHS Band always won the halftime.
His childhood sweetheart, Gloria Strong Camp, became his teenage wife some 70 years ago. She shared his love of the arts and supported him in his many endeavors. In addition to his wife he is survived by their Cavalier King Charles “Boys”, Rex and Matthew, and Ginger and Stanley Hearne (Round Rock, Texas), sister and brother-in-law. His brother, Erick N. Camp, Jr. and his sister, Bettie Jo Camp Glenn, predeceased him as did his parents and his mother and father-in-law. To remember him also are his nieces, nephews, cousins, and last but not least his students whom he claimed as “his children.”
Special appreciation is extended to Dr. Don Hammett and Wayne Rutledge for their medical care through the years. Appreciation is also expressed to Patricia Johnson (Serenity Care) for her excellent daily care of him over many years, to Bea Rivers (Love 2 Care), the nurses and therapists of Kendrid Home Health and
Legacy Hospice Care. Also, his pastors, his family and friends provided ongoing support during his long illness.
Memorial gifts can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1411 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Joann Daniels
Brenda Joann Daniels, 69, of Rayville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
LeVerne ‘Lee’ Gardner
Funeral services for LeVerne “Lee” Gardner were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at McClendon Baptist Church. Interment was at Enterprise Cemetery near Farmerville. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe and from noon until service time Thursday at McClendon Baptist Church.
Gregory Dwight Hancock
Funeral service for Gregory Dwight Hancock, 67, of Downsville, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Downsville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Maxie Ruth Holton
Maxie Ruth Holton, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Miller Sr.
Funeral service for James Miller Sr., 81, of Chatham, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Chatham. Interment followed at Chatham Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020,
Imogene Rawls Nola
Graveside services for Imogene Rawls Nola were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rhonda Marie Parrott
Rhonda Marie Parrott, 55, of Downsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Sharon B. Ross
Sharon Bollinger Ross, 77, of Monroe, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. A private family funeral mass was held at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Michael Thang’wa officiating. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patti J. Shelton
Graveside services for Mrs. Patti Joseph Shelton, 68, of Winnsboro, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Chase Cemetery in Chase, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Arthur Edward Valentine Jr.
Arthur Edward Valentine Jr., 79, of West Monroe was born on Oct. 25, 1941, in Boyce and passed away on Nov. 5, 2020.
Services were held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of West Monroe. A graveside service followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes. Officiating was conducted by Rev. Michael Wood and Dr. Mark Fenn.
Edward graduated from Boyce High School in 1959 and attended Northwestern State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966 before marrying Patricia White, his wife of 53 years. He and Pat enjoyed the first years of their marriage as residents of Shreveport before moving to the West Monroe area in 1970. Edward returned to college later in life and graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1989 with a degree in business. His career spanned from years at Ford, Bacon, & Davis, Inc. to retirement as a Horace Mann Insurance agent. A faithful member of Cypress Street Church of God and then First West, he served as a trustee, usher, life group director, VBS volunteer, and deacon. True to his love of sports as well as his devotion to his children, Edward spent many years coaching Dixie Youth baseball and watching his boys and grandchildren participate in various sports. Cheering on the West Monroe Rebels, as well as his beloved Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, were just a few of his favorite pastimes. Most recently, Edward was serving as president of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department Citizen Advisory Committee.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Audie Valentine. He is survived by his wife Patricia White Valentine; sons Mark Valentine and his wife Christy of Sulphur and Michael Valentine and his wife Rachel of Benton; grandchildren, Conner, Collyn, and Carson Valentine of Sulphur, and Mary Frances and Charles Valentine of Benton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Louisiana Tech University College of Education.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
