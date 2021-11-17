Paul Lionel Crowell,
D Min, PH D
Born: MAY 11, 1933, West Monroe, Louisiana
Funeral services for Paul Lionel Crowell will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of West Monroe with Pastor Michael Wood and Dr. Mark Fenn. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Paul Lionel Crowell, an 88-year-old and a native resident of West Monroe, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter of 54 years, Deborah Lynn Crowell Fleming and his parents, Mr. Paul Lavelle Crowell and Mrs. Lola Alva Gilliland Crowell. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Alice Turner Crowell, and his most loved daughter Lola Crowell Black and her husband Bill Black of West Monroe, LA; seven grandchildren, Dustin Fleming of West Monroe, LA, Elisabeth Attaway Sanders (Addison) of Swartz, LA, Derek Fleming (Sandy) of West Monroe, LA, Danielle Fleming Clack (Heath), of West Monroe, LA; Lauren Attaway of Baton Rouge, LA, Devin Fleming Lott (Darren) of West Monroe, LA, Brooke Attaway Ortego (Nick) of Baton Rouge, LA; Lainey Black of Houston, TX and eight great grandchildren: Jon Brayden Clack, Easton Heath Clack, Cooper Reed Clack, Bella Brees Fleming, Dade Lynn Fleming, Dax Lionel Fleming, Liliana Rae Ortego, and Sydney McCaslin Sanders.
Dr. Crowell received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Louisiana College, Pineville, LA (1955); Master of Divinity from New Orleans Seminary, New Orleans, LA (1955-1958); Doctor of Ministry Degree from New Orleans Seminary, New Orleans, LA (1974); an Honorary PH. D from Louisiana College, Pineville, LA (2007).
Dr. Crowell served as pastor of the following churches: Pine Grove Baptist Church, Livingston Parish (1955-1959); Bethel Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA (1959-1964); First Baptist Church, Leesville, LA (1964-1974); First Baptist Church, Nacogdoches, Texas (1974-1979), Emmanuel Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA (1979-1983); Ridge Avenue Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA (1983-1996); Retired December 31, 1996; Pastor of Kitzingen Baptist Church, Kitzingen, Germany (1997-1998) this church is a member of the Internatiional Baptist Convention (IBC) which promotes a fraternal relationship with the International Baptist Mission Board making possible for all IBC churches and missions to participate in the world mission program of Southern Baptist; Chaplain at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, West Monroe, LA (1999-2000); Interim Pastor of Vienna Baptist Church, Vienna, LA (2001-2004); Pastor of Kitzingen Baptist Church, Kitzingen, Germany (2004-2005).
Dr. Crowell served on the Committee on Committees for the Southern Baptist Convention; served as Vice-President of the Louisiana Baptist Convention (LBC), Member of the Executive Board, LBC (1966-1972, 1980-83, 1988-1990), President of the Executive Board, LBC (1988-1990); Chairman of the Operating Committee of the Executive Board, LBC; Chairman of the Administration Committee of the Operating Committee of the Executive Board of the LBC; Chairman of Ad Hoc Committee of Executive Board of the LBC to study Insurance for the LBC; Trustee of Louisiana College now called Louisiana Christian University (LCU), (1964-76, 1979-1983, 1988-1990), Chairman of Pastor’s Advisory at LCU, Trustee of East Texas Baptist University Marshall, Texas; Executive Board of Baptist General Convention of Texas; Baptist Student Union Advisory Committee, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA; Baptist Student Union Committee at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas; Moderator of several LBC associations.
In 1976 received Certificate of Distinguished Service in recognition of exemplary contribution to Christian Education as a member of the Board of Trustees of Louisiana College (LCU); 1977 received Certificate of Excellence presented by Dr. Paul Stephens, President of the Radio-Television Commission of the SBC; 1980-1983 received an award in appreciation as a member of the Executive Board of LBC; 1988-1990 presented a distinguished Service and Leadership on the Executive Board of LBC as President, presented by Mark Short, Executive Director and Fred Lowery, Convention President; in 1989 a certificate of appreciation for untiring efforts as a member of the Board of Directors of the West Monroe, West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce to promote prosperity and good will among all citizens of West Monroe, presented by Susan Hoffman, President and Kay Dumas, Executive Vice President; 1989 a certificate for being commissioned as an Honorary State Senator presented by Bryant Poston from the State of Louisiana Senate Chamber, Baton Rouge to certify and accorded all the privileges entitled by virtue of this appointment; 1995 award presented for devoted, dedicated service on the Board of Directors from Glenwood Regional Medical Center (1984-1995); 2007 Received Distinguished Alumni Award and Honorary PH D from Louisiana College, Pineville, LA.
Dr. Crowell was a gracious gentleman who lived a life of joy and adventure, had a sense of humor, was an avid reader, wrote a book called “Our Greatest Joy” printed in 2013, traveled to more than fifty countries and all fifty states, he enjoyed golfing and working crossword puzzles, had a “bit” part in the movie “New Hope” released in 2012, most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends; he was a people person and, like Christ, he loved all people, he loved being a pastor and in return the people loved him. The Lord Jesus Christ was His Rock and Salvation.
Serving as pallbearers will be Derek Fleming, Dustin Fleming, Bill Black. Rob Smith, Bob Heflin, Jessie Fuller.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will Charlie Barley, Bill Lovett and Bob Durden.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Ronald Wilford Cumpton
Funeral services for Ronald “Ronnie” Wilford Cumpton of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhern Memorial Park. He passed away, Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Cindy Dickinson
Funeral services for Mrs. Cindy Dickinson, 59, of Cordova, Tenn., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. William L. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Charles Edward Fox
Charles Edward Fox, 69, of Eros, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jane Humphries
Funeral services for Mrs. Jane C. Humphries, 80, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Lakeshore Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. William L. Smith officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Stephen Zachary Inabnet
Funeral service for Mr. Stephen Zachary Inabnet, 36, of Covington, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Mike Thang’wa and Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Entombment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Susan Redding McKnight Lenard
Susan Redding McKnight Lenard was born on Aug. 22, 1961, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Nov. 10, 2021 at the age of 60. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Zara Ann Wilson Malone Miller
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Zara Ann Wilson Malone Miller, 81, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, with Pastor John Skipworth officiating. Interment followed in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Zara was born on Jan. 9,1940 and passed away after a lengthy illness on Nov. 13, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She loved quilting, sewing and Flea Market shopping.
Zara is preceded in death by her parents, John Fred and Ruth Viola Price Wilson; brother, Jimmie Leo Wilson; sister-in-law, Nina Wilson and nephew, Freddie Lamar Wilson.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lynn Malone Compton and husband, Kenny, Lana Layne Malone Price and husband, Randy, Lora LaRae Malone Alexander and husband, Kevin, and Lacy LeAnn Malone Hunter and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Ken Compton, Jr. and wife, Marti, Krystal Compton Wilson and husband, Jesse, Jay Lanier and Shandi Price Taylor and husband, Daniel; great grandchildren, Amelia Wilson, Kaleb Compton, Kaytlyn Compton, Aimee Wilson, Skylar Hunter, Paizley Taylor, Jaycee Lanier, Daniel Mack Taylor, Jr., and Branson Jay Hudson; her significant other and best friend of 26 years, Roy Lynn Kennedy; niece, Jinina Wilson; and her nephew, Dustin Wilson.
Pallbearers were Kenny Compton, Sr., Kevin Alexander, Sam Hunter, Ken Compton, Jr., Jay Lanier, Jesse Wilson, Dean Harvill, and Dustin Wilson.
Visitation was from noon until service time on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
James Richard Moore
Memorial services for James Richard Moore of Columbia, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, . Family will accept friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Robert E. Newman
Funeral services for Robert E. Newman were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Farmerville. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe
Carolyn Parker
Graveside services for Carolyn Parker were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery, in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe.
Johnny Hoyt Scott
Graveside service for Johnny Hoyt Scott, 66, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Kenneth Louis Walker Jr.
Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth Louis Walker Jr., 74, retired production foreman, of Jonesboro, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Beech Springs Baptist Cemetery near Quitman under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Jewel Gladys Wilson
Funeral services for Mrs. Jewel Gladys Wilson, 80, homemaker, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment was at Rayville Masonic Cemetery. She passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
