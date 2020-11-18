Inez Gristina Brinkley
Funeral services for Inez Gristina Brinkley were at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at The Father’s House Worship Center.
Floyd Eugene Brown
Graveside service for Floyd Eugene Brown, 62, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Halls-Rhymes Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Madison James Clifton
Mr. Madison James Clifton, 30, of Jackson, Tenn., passed away Nov. 3, 2020. Memorial services were from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Richard Cobb
Funeral services for Richard Cobb, 66, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Fair Park Baptist Church. Interment followed at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
David C. Cooper
Funeral services for David C. Cooper, 65, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Luna Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Thursday.
Stan Grube
Graveside services for Stan Grube were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 with Rev. Justin Nowlin officiating at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joseph M. Jacola Sr.
Mr. Joseph M. Jacola, Sr., 76, of Monroe, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Cathoolic Church in Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Leonard Eugene Lively Sr.
Graveside services for Leonard Eugene Lively, Sr, 91, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Ollie Mae McGrew
Graveside services for Ollie Mae McGrew, 93, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 10 a.m.-noon at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Georgia ‘DeeDee’
Middleton
Mrs. Georgie “DeeDee” Middleton, 61, of West Monroe, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at New Light Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was in the church Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Imogene Rawls Nola
Graveside services for Imogene Rawls Nola were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery. Lee DuBois officiated under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patrick Dodson Norman
Patrick Dodson Norman, 55, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patricia Snelling Pipes
Mrs. Patricia Snelling Pipes, 93, of Monroe, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Evelyn Gean Rice
Evelyn Gean Rice, 69, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmy Willingham
Funeral services for Jimmy Willingham were at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmy Worthington
Funeral services for Jimmy Worthington were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.