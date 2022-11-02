Travis Dale Brown Jr.
Travis Dale Brown Jr., 64, of Jonesboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Pamela Gayle Bryant
Funeral services for Pamela Gayle Bryant, 64, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Chris Bryant officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Sallie Jane Caulfield
Sallie Jane Caulfield, 97, of West Monroe, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Walter ‘Skip’ Compton III
Walter “Skip” Compton III was born on April 26, 1961, and passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2022, at the early age of 61. A celebration of life was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Katherine Johns
A memorial visitation for Mrs. Katherine Johns, 58, of Columbia, was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Betty Ann Davis King
Funeral services for Betty Ann Davis King, 87, of Bastrop, were at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Stuart Sherman officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jay Lamar ‘Jay Bird’ LaGrone
Funeral services for Jay Lamar “Jay Bird” LaGrone, 43, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Randy LaGrone officiating and Bro. Rodney Parker assisting. Visitation was from noon until time of service time.
Jackie Lamont Lowrey
A memorial visitation for Mr. Jackie Lamont Lowrey, 67, of Monroe, will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Charles Milton Martin
Funeral services for Charles Milton Martin, 79, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Trey Oldham and Kenny Galyean officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy. 80 Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Chester Lee Pamplin
Chester Lee Pamplin, 65, of Farmerville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sherry Peters
Graveside services for Sherry Peters, 74, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jolene Rogers
Funeral services for Jolene Rogers were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Faith United Pentecostal Church. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shelia Dianne Hammond Rosier
Funeral services for Shelia Dianne Hammond Rosier, 67, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation was 9-11 a.m. Interment was at McCormick Cemetery on Hwy 15. Services were led by Bro. Larry Walters.
Viola Scott
Viola Scott, 85, of West Monroe, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sharon Patricia Smith Wagnon Tibbets
May 9, 1942-October 28, 2022
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Tibbets will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov.10, 2022, at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, with Rev. Bill Dye officiating. Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop.
Sharon Patricia Smith Wagnon Tibbets was born in Lynch, Ky., on May 9, 1942. She passed away peacefully on Oct.28, 2022, at the Rosemont Assisted Living in West Monroe, with her three children by her side. Mrs. Tibbets is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Warfield Tibbets III, and her parents, Jesse Myrtle Smith and Kirxie Kansel Smith, Novella Wagnon and Tyler Shepard Wagnon, and eight siblings.
Sharon was a graduate of Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. It was also where she met the love of her life and husband of over fifty years, Paul Warfield Tibbets III. Education was important to her. Mrs. Tibbets earned numerous degrees, including a Masters degree in Counseling, and she taught high school math for many years before answering her calling to nursing. She graduated from Our Lady of the Lake Nursing School and was most proud of the service and care she was able to share with others through her work as an operating room nurse. After moving to the Rosemont Assisted living Mrs. Tibbets was affectionately referred to as “Nurse Sharon” by her caretakers and friends.
Sharon was an avid bridge player and had a passion for showing Yorkshire Terriers. She made friends wherever she went and her personality, kindness, and beautiful smile would draw people to her. Her presence would light up a room. Of all her many passions and accomplishments, Mrs. Tibbets was most proud of her family. The love and devotion she had for her husband and children was immeasurable. Her life was richly blessed by her children and grandchildren and their visits together brought her much joy and happiness. Mrs. Tibbets love for life and her gentle spirit will be missed by all fortunate to know her.
Mrs. Tibbets is survived by her children, Paul Warfield Tibbets IV and his wife, Angelle, Cynthia Tibbets Parker and her husband, Dr. Thomas Parker, and Stacey Tibbets Spitale and her fiancé Scott Dye. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Avery Tibbets, Paul Warfield Tibbets V, Andrew Parker, Jack Parker, Cole Parker, Ella Kate Parker, Sam Parker, Sammy Spitale, and Nicolas Spitale; a brother, Rodney Smith; a host of extended family and numerous friends at the Rosemont Assisted Living.
The family of Mrs. Tibbets extends their sincerest appreciation to the nurses and staff at Rosemont Assisted Living and Elara Caring Home Health for their care and compassion shared with our mother and family.
Scottie Greene Traylor
Graveside services for Scottie Greene Traylor were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Ruston, with David West speaking under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Larry Wayne Ward
Larry Wayne Ward, 69, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
