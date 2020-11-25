Darrell Wayne Brinson
Funeral services for Darrell Wayne Brinson, retired firefighter, 48, of Johnson City, Tenn., were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. He passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Quincy Paul Cornwell
Graveside services for Quincy Paul Cornwell were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Sandra Stephens Farrell Garrett
Funeral services for Sandra Stephens Farrell Garrett were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Christ Church Cemetery in Bastrop.
Gloria Ann Guerrero
Funeral services for Gloria Ann Guerrero, 58, of Columbia, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Clarks Pentecostal Church in Clarks. Interment was at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William ‘Mack’ Redmond
Graveside services for William “Mack” Redmond were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, near Chatham, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joe Norris Seward
Funeral services for Joe Norris Seward, 78, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Rocky Branch Cemetery. He passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Samuel L. ‘Sammy’ Stanley
Samuel L. “Sammy” Stanley, 73, of Calhoun, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. Memorial services were at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Calhoun.
Glenda L. Sundin
Glenda L. Sundin, 87, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Tristen James Till
Funeral services for Tristen James Till, 21, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. He passed away, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
