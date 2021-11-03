Frank ‘Briggs’ Becton
Frank “Briggs” Becton, 75, of West Monroe, passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sally Dianne Booth
Graveside services for Ms. Sally Dianne Booth, 83, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Frank Jones officiating. Visitation was 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Ellie Sechler Dickerson
Funeral services will be held for Ellie Sechler Dickerson, 79, of Eros, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery, Eros. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jacqueline M. Frost
Ms. Jacqueline M. Frost, 73, of West Monroe, was born on Oct. 1, 1948 and passed from this life on Oct. 25, 2021. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Cecil Graham
Funeral services for Mr. Cecil Graham, 82, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Calhoun Church of Christ. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Jerry Leon Kelly Jr.
Private family memorial services for Mr. Jerry Leon Kelly Jr., 50, carpenter, of Bastrop, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Patrick Geroy McBride
Patrick Geroy McBride, 57, of Rayville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
James Alton Nash
Funeral service for Mr. James Alton Nash, 75, of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer with Rev. Steve Wilkins and Pastor Dan Nash officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Raymond Andrew Rappold
Raymond Andrew Rappold, 62 of Houston, Texas, passed away Oct. 28, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Michael Savage
Memorial services for Mr. John Michael Savage, 67, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Deacon Scott Brandle officiating.
Jerry Dale Smead Sr.
Funeral services for Jerry Dale Smead Sr. of West Monroe were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Roger Baker officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
