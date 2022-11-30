Bonnie Sue Armond
Bonnie Sue Armond, 83, of Downsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. A Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m. at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Edward Ray ‘Lil Johnny’ Buffington
Memorial services for John Edward Ray “Lil Johnny” Buffington, 31, of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, until service time at the funeral home.
Kathryn Sue Burnett
Kathryn Sue Burnett, 73, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia Calhoun
Virginia Calhoun, 75, of West Monroe, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date at Griffin Funeral Home.
Billy Shane Canterberry
Billy Shane Canterberry was born on Aug. 3, 1969, in El Dorado, Ark., and passed from this life on Nov. 21, 2022, at the early age of 53. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Betty Chambless
Graveside services for Betty Chambless will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Clark Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be fom 1:30-2 p.m. at the cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Landen James Garsee
Graveside services for Landen James Garsee, 17, of Eros, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Carolyn Francis Turnage Griffin
Funeral services for Carolyn Francis Turnage Griffin, 75, of Sterlington, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, with Rev. Jeff Dunlap officiating. Interment was in Zion Hill Cemetery in Farmerville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Glenda Ann Hughes
Funeral services for Glenda Ann Hughes, 76, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Beech Springs Cemetery, Quitman. She passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Jeff Milam Lee
Memorial services for Jeff Milam Lee, 85, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Farmerville Cemetery, Farmerville.
Keith Joseph Lemoine
Funeral services for Keith Joseph Lemoine were at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura. Interment was at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.
John Marcus Mixon
Funeral services for John Marcus Mixon, 68, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Interment was at Garden of Memories, Winnfield. He passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Larry Shappley
Funeral services for Larry Shappley, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Visitation was from noon until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Entombment was held in the Open-Air Chapel Mausoleum at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
Betty Jean Walker
Funeral services for Betty Jean Walker, 88, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ginny Batson Keller Williams
Funeral services for Ginny Batson Keller Williams, 59, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Rev. John Yates will officiate and interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Ginny was born on Dec. 12, 1962 in Monroe, and passed away on Nov. 26, 2022 in West Monroe. Ginny worked in banking, loved being outdoors and spending her weekends relaxing with her family at Lake Claiborne. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, and skiing. From her nieces and nephews, she got the name of the “Fun Aunt” but to her siblings she was the baby sister and to her daughter she was always a loving mother. Ginny was known for her contagious laughter, quick wit, and fierce hugs. She will be missed by many and was loved by even more.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Williams; parents, Oren and Shirley Blakeney Batson; and her brother, Larry Glen Batson. She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Keller; sisters, Kathy (Joseph) McFarland, Peggy (Patrick) Hemphill, Nancy (Terry) King; brother, Jerry (Melissa) Batson; numerous nieces, nephews and other cherished family and friends.
Ginny’s family would like to express a special thank you to Peggy Hemphill for her loving devotion to Ginny, as well as the staff at Rosemont Assisted Living.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
