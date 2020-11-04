Kenneth Darryl Barnes
Kenneth Darryl Barnes, 56, of Monroe, passed away Oct. 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Services were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Henry Irvin Bayles
Henry Irvin Bayles, 87, of West Monroe, was born on Nov. 19, 1932, and passed from this life on Nov. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Minnie Booth
Funeral services for Minnie Booth, 91, of Eros, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Martha Hemphill Clark
Graveside services for Martha Hemphill Clark, 71, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Ernestine Hammett Howell
Mrs. Ernestine Hammett Howell, 90, of West Monroe, passed away Oct. 30, 2020. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Peter Davis Jenson
Peter Davis Jenson, 55, of Monroe, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Paul P. Kapp
Paul P. Kapp, 87, of Monroe, passed away Oct. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Charlotte Gray Russ
Charlotte Gray Russ was born on May 3, 1966, and passed from this life on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 54. Funeral services were held Nov. 1 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
James Keith Spence
Mr. James Keith Spence, 85, of Fairbanks, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Martha Eunice Wade
Funeral services for Martha Eunice Wade were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Mrs. Wade was born on May 16, 1936, and passed from this life on Oct. 27, 2020. Family accepted friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.