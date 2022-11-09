Robin Heath ‘Bohepuus’ Burke
Funeral services for Robin Heath “Bohepuus” Burke, of West Monroe, were at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Interment followed at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Fred L. Hancock, Jr.
Funeral services for Fred L. Hancock Jr., 88, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Joe Martina and Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. with a vigil wake at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hancock was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Monroe, and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in West Monroe. He was a proud fifth-generation descendant of Monroe’s founder Jean Baptiste Filhiol, known as Don Juan Filhiol, Commandant of the Spanish Poste d’Ouachita. He was raised in Monroe, by his parents, Fred Hancock Sr. and Anne Tufts Fihiol Hancock. He graduated from Neville High and took classes at La Tech University. He was drafted to serve in the United States Army soon after and married Maureen Hancock in 1954.
For most of his adult life, he worked at and owned Hancock Martin Equipment Co. and served hotels, cafeterias, and restaurants locally and nation-wide. He also served as a constable for Ward 1 for 30 years.
Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his three children, Fred L. Hancock III, Mauri Anne Hancock, and Kenneth James Hancock, and his parents Fred Hancock Sr. and Anne Tufts Fihiol Hancock.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Maureen Knight Hancock; grandchildren, Anne Marie Hancock and Elizabeth Kate Hancock; great-grandchild, Penelope Douget; daughter-in-law Jan Hancock; and sister, Marie Adele Bond.
Pallbearers were Ivan Hendricks, David Moulis, Isaac Douget, and Willie Banks.
Honorary pallbearers were Jim Knight, Joe Knight, Cliff Lawrence, Wayne Meece, Joe Maggio and Benny Heidenrich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mauri Anne Hancock Memorial Nursing Scholarship at ULM.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Shirley Lyvonne Harris
Shirley Lyvonne Harris, 63, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hilton Lytle
There will be a memorial/tribute to honor Hilton Lytle from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Church of the Redeemer, 715 Cypress St., West Monroe. Mr. Lytle passed away on March 21, 2020. Family and friends are honoring him this year on what would have been his 100th birthday.
Katherine Johns
A memorial visitation for Katherine Johns, 58, of Columbia, will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patsy Cleveland Johnston
Funeral services for Patsy Cleveland Johnston, 89, of Haughton, formerly of Monroe were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Monroe Mercer officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Michael Anthony ‘Mike’ Kosik
A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Anthony “Mike” Kosik, 64, of West Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with Fr. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. A Rosary was said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Betty Patterson Mobley
Funeral services for Betty Patterson Mobley, 89, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Alan Miller officiating. Private family graveside service will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Jamie Roy Moorhead
Funeral services for Jamie Roy Moorhead were at noon Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Fair Park Baptist Church with Rev. Waymon Warren officiating, assisted by Donnie Sellers. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 10 a.m.-noon under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lori Murphy Moreau
The best wife in the world passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, after a 10-year fight with cancer. Lori Murphy Moreau was a godly mother of five children: Alex Moreau, Amelia Nash, Andrew Moreau, Abby Moreau, and Zane Moreau, and 12 grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her. Her passion was the Classical Christian Education program; she felt that it was one of the best ways to develop a Christian society and foster a better world. Lori was devoted to serving the needs of others. She loved to travel with her Children and grandchildren, and her favorite destination was Greece because of the history, beauty, and hospitable culture. Lori made the word a better place through her Christian example of service to others and joy even in the face of death. Her service was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Church of the Redeemer on Cypress Street in West Monroe. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul Moreau, her siblings, Cindy Kidd, Greg Murphy, Janene Atkins, and one predeceased sibling, Alisa Blackman
Mike Trim
Funeral services for Mike Trim, 80, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m.Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Kirby “Buddy” Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Kathy Ward
Memorial services for Kathy Ward were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Kathy was born on Aug. 11, 1952, and passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 70. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
