William Lee Cartwright
William Lee Cartwright, 77, of Monroe, a carpenter, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dr. Jerry H. Edmondson
Funeral services for Dr. Jerry H. Edmondson were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church Feazel Chapel, West Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn and Dr. Woods Watson officiated with Ann Fenn, pianist. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jerry Edmondson was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Newellton, to the parents of Frank and Opal Colvin Edmondson and passed away Oct. 30, 2019 in Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Ned Edmondson of Lake Providence. He grew up in Lake Providence, and was a graduate of Lake Providence High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving 30 years of active duty and in the reserves and retired with the rank of Colonel. He was a life member of the Military Officer Association of America, Reserve Officer Association and a member of the American Legion. Dr. Edmondson was a mason and was past Master of Mooringsport Lodge Number 342. Dr. Edmondson was also a registered Louisiana Notary. Dr. Edmondson, a clergyman, was retired from the Louisiana Baptist Association. He was also a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary. He was active in community and civic affairs. He was a member of the Rotary Club of West Monroe and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and the West Monroe Heritage and Preservation Commission. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe where he taught the Tennison Life Group for many years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patsy Pippen Edmondson; a son, Eric Edmondson and wife, Gina; a granddaughter, Brooke; and a grandson, Grant. He is also survived by his sister, Alyce Edmondson Henley and husband Coy of Norphlet, AR; sister, Shirley Edmondson Crump and husband Dr. Kenny Crump of Ruston; brother, Gene Edmondson and wife Jo of Lake Providence; and sister-in-law, Merle Edmondson of Lake Providence.
Pallbearers were Walt Caldwell, Stanley Dupuy, Grant Edmondson, Charles Hogan, Ronnie Hunt and Jeff Pipes.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Rotary Club of West Monroe, the Tennison Sunday School Class and Drennan’s Coffee Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Russell Dean Fulford
Russell Dean Fulford, 63, of Monroe, a truck driver, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Funeral services were at 1 p.m.Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Graveside services were at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island.
Archie R. Gilliland Jr.
Archie R. Gilliland Jr., 80, of West Monroe, died Nov. 1, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mrs. Bonnie Louise Fatheree Hylan
Bonnie Louise Fatheree Hylan, 82, of West Monroe, died Nov. 3, 2019. Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
Bryan Benjamin Hixon
Bryan Benjamin Hixon, 59, of Ruston, died Oct. 24, 2019, after a short illness. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Burial will be in Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, later that day.
Bryan was born in Rayville, on March 30, 1960, to Bennie McLain and Julia Dot Hixon, of Mangham. He was a longtime resident of Monroe, having moved there with his family in 1963. He was a 1979 graduate of Ouachita High School and lived many years on Treasure Island before moving to Ruston in 2015. He was a lawn maintenance worker who also had experience in pet care. He enjoyed camping and fishing, and he was an avid sports fan partial to golf and football. He had a fierce loyalty for his New Orleans Saints, and for the Ouachita Lions, which made for a friendly competition with his Neville Tiger siblings, West Monroe Rebel nephews and niece, and Ruston Bearcat nephews and brother-in-law.
As a child Bryan had an impish grin and a sparkle in his eyes that stayed with him through life. He was the baby of the family, had a kind and loving heart, and had survived a debilitating bout with spinal meningitis as a three-year old, after which he had to learn to walk, talk, eat, and play again. He loved his siblings and all his family, but shared a special relationship with his parents, for whom he became a devoted caretaker in their last years. Though he had struggles on this earth, he faced death with courage, hope, and a new-found promise of eternal life.
He is survived by his sister, Delaine Moseley and husband John, of Ruston; brothers Rick Hixon and wife Donna, of West Monroe, and Mark Hixon and wife Martha, of Murfreesboro, TN; and 18 nieces and nephews: David and Heather Ambrose of Arlington TX, Andrew and Beth Ambrose of Bayfield, CO; Ben Hixon of Culpeper, VA; Daniel and Christene Hixon of St. Francisville, LA; Micah and Christina Hixon of Murfreesboro, TN; Nance and Emily Hixon of Sumrall, MS; Rachel Evans, of Kailua-Kona, HI; and six great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind friend and cousin Linda Vogel, of Monroe, and three special Ruston friends: David Flores, Tony Polley, and Laureen Horn.
Memorials may be made to PAWS Rescue 4 in Ruston or the Ouachita Animal Shelter.
Marceline D. Hudson
Marceline D. Hudson, age 90, of Reform, AL, died Nov. 4, 2019, at Pickens Co. Medical Center. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Burial was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. James Edward Lawson Jr.
Mr. James Edward Lawson Jr., 66, of Monroe died Nov. 2, 2019. Services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Barbara Ann (Van) Ray
Services for Barbara Ann (Van) Ray, 86, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s West Monroe Chapel. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Virginia Lee Speir Renwick
Virginia Lee Speir Renwick, 92, of Monroe, a bookkeeper, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitationwas 5-7 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy Walters
Mrs. Mrs. Dorothy Walters, 91, of the Hebert Community died Oct. 29, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Emily E. Williamson
Mrs. Emily E. Williamson, 54, of Monroe, died Oct. 27, 2019. Services were at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lakeshore Baptist Church, in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
