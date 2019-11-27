Cheryl Poindexter Anderson
Cheryl Poindexter Anderson, 67, of Shreveport, formerly of West Monroe, died Nov. 20, 2019. Services were at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Calvin Everett
Calvin Everett, 64 of West Monroe, died Nov. 23, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville.
Lester William “Bill” Feazel
Lester William “Bill” Feazel, 56 of West Monroe, died Nov. 25, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Downsville. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Monday.
Lester Hancock
Mr. Lester Hancock, 91, of Monroe, died Nov. 21, 2019. Services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Bernice Harris
Memorial graveside services for Bernice Harris of Richland Hill, Texas, formerly of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Don Kevin Green
Don Kevin Green, 54, of West Monroe, died Nov. 23, 2019. Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Don L. Jordan
Funeral services for Don L. Jordan, 88, of Downsville, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Assembly of God, Downsville. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Zelma Leota Kinser
Mrs. Zelma Leota Kinser, 60, of Monroe, died Nov. 18, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Rowland Road Baptist Church, Monroe.
William E. ‘Billy’ Laird
Mr. William E. “Billy” Laird, 84, of Monroe, died Nov. 24, 2019. Services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Miles T. Miller
Miles T. Miller, 85, of West Monroe, died Nov. 22, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Evelyn Earline Greer Rutledge
2019 Celebration of Life Evelyn Earline Greer Rutledge — Sept. 18, 1927-Nov. 7, 2015
A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Earline Greer Rutledge will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe. Immediately following this service will be a brief interment service for Earline and her husband Jack Elwood Rutledge, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Rutledge, 88, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in her sleep, in Radcliff, Ky. Prior to her move to Elizabethtown, Ky., in 2012, Earline had resided in Monroe, with her husband Jack since 1946.
She was a native of Rayville. Earline grew up in the Greer Community, attended Greer Community School with her siblings and cousins, and graduated from Rayville High School in 1944. She pursued a career in bookkeeping at Northeast Center of Louisiana State University, Monroe (ULM), and she graduated with an associate degree in 1946. Earline was keeping books for Wilkerson Motors in Monroe, when she met and married Jack Elwood Rutledge. They married at the parsonage of First Methodist Church, West Monroe, in the fall of 1946.
The couple built the home they lived in for almost 60 years, one room at a time, as they could save to buy the materials. Earline continued working as a bookkeeper until their daughter, Pam was born. Beginning in 1965, she began working as a substitute teacher and touched many young lives. Earline also worked as a Louisiana State Civil Service test administrator from 1980’s until 2012. She and Jack were active members of Memorial United Methodist Church in Monroe until their move to Elizabethtown, Ky., in 2012, to be close to their daughter, Pam, son-in-law, Bill and grandson, James. Jack passed away August 2012, in Elizabethtown.
Earline loved the beauty of nature, simple pleasures, family, and home. It is right that she returns home to Monroe where she and Jack will rest beside their infant daughter, Debra Denise.
Earline is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; an infant daughter, Debra Denise; her parents, William H.C. “Hezzie Greer and Viola Bell Laird Greer; three brothers, infant J.W. Greer, Warren P. Greer, and Allen H. Greer; and two sisters, Hazel G. Hoben, & LaValle G. Stuart.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Ridlon, who teaches school at Ft. Knox, Kentucky; son-in-law; Bill, LTC (Ret), USAR and an Army civilian attorney at Ft. Knox; grandchildren, Will Ridlon, Kansas City, Mo.; MAJ Michael George and Sarah L. Ridlon, US Army, USAF Command & Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala.; and James Ridlon, Elizabethtown, Ky.; two brothers, W.A. “Dub” Greer, and George Wesley “Wenchy” Greer, Rayville; and two much loved little dogs, Sarah Mae and Merry Bell.
Online ccondolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.