Dr. Louis Robert Bedell
Dr. Louis Robert Bedell, 79, of Monroe, a retired professor, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Dennis Ray Carpenter
Funeral services for Dennis Ray Carpenter, 55, of West Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 5-7p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joseph Bradley Emery Jr.
Joseph Bradley Emery Jr., 78, of West Monroe, died Nov. 11, 2019. Graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Arrangements under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Norine Goodnite
Norine Goodnite, 71, of West Monroe, died Nov. 10, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Cypress Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment will be in the Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Jo Kinmon
Funeral services for Mary Jo Kinmon will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Martha Ann McCaskill
Martha Ann McCaskill, 81, of Monroe, an administrative secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thomas Perry
Thomas Perry, 75, of West Monroe, died Nov. 10, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Rita E. Roark
Memorial services for Rita E. Roark, 80, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Stodghill
Memorial services for Elizabeth “Betsy” Stodghill, 65, of West Monroe were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
