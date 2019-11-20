Sam Aubrey Boyd
Sam Aubrey Boyd, 91, of Monroe, a salesman, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mary McCoy Clement
Funeral services for Mary McCoy Clement were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Alabama Presbyterian Church. Interment was at Sibley Cemetery Choudrant. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Walt E. Elliott
Funeral services celebrating the life of Walt Edwin Elliott, 50, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Mr. Donnie Rawls officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Walt was born Oct. 25, 1969, and passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.
Walt was the proud owner of Elliott’s Lawn Care, where his sons were able to help when needed. He was also proud of the work he was able to accomplish during his time at Mulhearn Funeral Home. He loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and four-wheeler riding with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Angel Steward Elliott; sons, Travis Elliott (Randi) and Wyatt Elliott; daughter, Madisyn Bagwell (Dylan); grandchildren, Garett and Bennett Bagwell; parents, Dr. Clyde E. and Shirley Elliott; brother; Sherm Elliott (Crissy); mother-in-law, Tammy Steward; brothers-in-law; Bobby Steward (Tamala), Kevin Steward (Ashley); nephews, CJ, Daniel and Christopher; nieces, Presley, Brianna; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers were Willie Barnett, Shane Rawls, Micah Rawls, Tanner Rawls, Earl Keshner and Bradley Barnett.
Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Molly L. Evans
Graveside services for Molly L. Evans were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens West Monroe. She passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in West Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Genevieve Dorothy McVeigh Gilliland
Genevieve Dorothy McVeigh Gilliland (Genny), a longtime resident of the West Monroe area, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2019 in the comfort of her own home at the spry age of 98. Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, has been entrusted with Genny’s service arrangements. The services were held at noon Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 with visitation at 11 a.m.
James Hancock Jr.
Funeral services for James Hancock Jr. were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Andrew Beck Payne officiated. Interment was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Chatham.
Cathy Martin
Funeral Services for Cathy Martin, 73, of Sterlington, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Tracy Boyd, Rev. Kurt Auger, and Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bobbie Rae McCarty
Mrs. Bobbie Rae McCarty, 88, of Monroe, died Nov. 13, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Billy Medlin
Graveside services for Billy Medlin of West Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William T. Simpson Jr.
Mr. William T. (Bill) Simpson Jr., 95, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, McMillan Road, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Cleo Taylor
Cleo Taylor, 89, of Monroe, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gloria Faith Traxler
Funeral Services for Gloria Faith Traxler, 76, of Monroe, were at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William Smith and Rev. Pat Loftin officiating. Graveside services at Old Pine Cemetery in Leland. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Catherine M. Wallace
Funeral services for Catherine M. Wallace were at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at North Hills Church, 2208 Wellerman Road, West Monroe, LA 71291. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 14, 2019.
