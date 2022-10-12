Eunice Howell Ainsworth
A celebration of life for Eunice Howell Ainsworth, 89, of Ruston, was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lapine Assembly of God Church, West Monroe. Interment was at Lapine Assembly Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Sheila Ann Burke
A celebration of life for Sheila Ann Burke, 64, of West Monroe, was at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Lapine Assembly of God Church, West Monroe. Interment followed at Lapine Assembly Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Dixie Lee Bushaw
A celebration of life for Dixie Lee Bushaw, 71, of Cleburne, Texas, was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Michael David Gates
Memorial services for Michael David Gates, 67, of Branson, Mo., will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lake D’Arbonne Chapel in Farmerville. Officiating will be Reagan Colvin.
Mr. Gates died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Mo. Mr. Gates was co-owner of Millennium Bowling in Branson West, Mo., and former co-owner of New Directions Rehab. He was born in New Orleans. He graduated from West Monroe High School and attended Louisiana Tech University in electrical engineering.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Harper Gates, Branson, Mo., and two step-daughters, Susan White, and her husband Joe, Reeds Spring, Mo., Laura Barrett, Hickory, N.C.; brother, Dr. Gene Gates and wife Kathy, of Rexburg, Idaho. Five grandchildren: Brendan Durham, Carter White, Harper Barrett, Elise Barrett and Ryan Barrett. Niece, Allyson Johnson, husband, Jeremy. Nephew, Daniel Gates, wife Joelle.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Wanda Gates.
Carol Downs Hay
Funeral services for Carol Downs Hay, 80, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joyce King
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce King, 78, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Nancy Kitchens
Graveside services for Nancy Kitchens, 82, of West Monroe, were at Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Sibley Cemetery in Sibley, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Maxine Klick
Funeral services for Maxine Klick, 90, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Roberta Carter Knight
A celebration of life for Roberta Carter Knight, 82, of Calhoun, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Brooke Martin
Graveside services for Brooke “Brookie” Martin, 26, of Clinton, was at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Visitation was Sunday evening at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Margaret ‘Margie’ E. McDaniel
Funeral services for Margaret “Margie” E. McDaniel, 94, of Downsville, were at 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 10, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Chip Pannell and Rev. Bennie Jones officiating. Interment was at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Mary Dell Neill
Memorial services for Ms. Mary Dell Neill, 90, of Sugar Land, Texas, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mildred Carpenter Newman
Funeral services for Mildred Carpenter Newman, 96, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Leona Mildred Carpenter Newman was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Aberdeen, Miss., and passed away Oct. 8, 2022, in Monroe. She grew up in Darnell, and graduated from Pioneer High School. Mrs. Newman also attended Northeast Louisiana Junior College (ULM), where she played basketball, softball, and was on the dance line. She worked at Trenton Appliance Company for over 45 years as Office Manager. After retirement, she spent many days at Lake D’Arbonne with her family. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, but most of all, she was completely selfless, and her family was her heart.
Mrs. Newman spent the last two years with her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Joe. The family would like to give special thanks to Love2Care and Caring Hands Hospice for their compassion shown to our Mom.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Willard L. Newman; her parents, William and Gillie Carpenter; brothers, Irving Carpenter and wife Margaret, Allen Carpenter and wife Bo, and Leon Carpenter and wife Marrin; sister, Rena Clay Heath and husband Wiley; and son-in-law, Steve Terry.
Survivors include her three daughters, Pamela Newman Terry, Kathy Newman Reljac and husband Joe, and Lynn Newman Koons and husband Scott; grandchildren, Melissa Reljac and Kelly Joseph Reljac; great-granddaughter, Elle Marie Brandon; brother-in-law, Ted Newman; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Joe Reljac, Scott Koons, Kelly Reljac, Bobby Brandon, and Mike Wyatt.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Betty Sue Agin Scott
Funeral services for Betty Sue Agin Scott, 82, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at New Chapel sHill Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Joe Taylor
Memorial graveside services for Billy Joe Taylor, 82, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bessie Wiltcher
Funeral services for Bessie Wiltcher, 92, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
