James Kenneth (Kenny) Audirsch
Graveside services for James Kenneth (Kenny) Audirsch, 69, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at Beulah Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Geraldine Averette
Geraldine Averette, 82, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Beverly Ann Breithaupt
Beverly Ann Breithaupt, 72, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
James Maxwell ‘Max’ Brown
Funeral services for James Maxwell “Max” Brown were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church West Monroe with Bro. Larry Eubanks and Bro. Jeff May officiating. Interment was at Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church.
James Maxwell Brown was born July 6, 1935 to Joseph Howard and Ina Wilbanks Brown in Ward 8, Ouachita Parish. He passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2020. He attended Okaloosa Elementary and Jr. High and attended Ouachita Parish High School, but graduated in the first graduating class of West Monroe High School of 1954. Max was known as “Farmer Brown” and the “Hard Luck Cowboy” in high school. He attended ULM for a while taking agriculture before joining the U.S. Air Force, being stationed at Houma. Max married the late Nannette Owens in 1957, they had two children, son James Michael Brown and daughter Lori Kaye Brown Roberts. Max lost his first wife, Nannette in 1961. He married Margie Harper in 1963 and they had two sons, Paul Steven and Kenneth David Brown. James sold his grocery store in 1966 and went to work at Southern Tool Company as a machinist for 30 years. During 16 of those years, he pond raised catfish with the help of his family at the farm on Hwy 557. Max served on the first board of SWOW and first board of WOLFA. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grands. Max has been an active member of of Cypress Baptist Church for over 57 years, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Training Union Director, on committees and sang in the choir for many of those years. He and his wife Margie traveled many years with friends and Sr. Adults from church. They traveled on many tour bus trips all over the U.S., Canada and Alaska with other family and friends. His family enjoyed a second home on Caney Lake for 26 years before failing health encouraged him to sell it. Max was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, two brothers, Kenneth and Howard “Tony” Brown.
Max is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Margie; children Mike and wife Emily Brown, Lori and husband Jerry Roberts, Steve Brown, Kenny and wife Casey Brown all of West Monroe; grandchildren Jennifer and husband Joey Penney, Lake Charles, Ryan Moore and wife Christina, Pearland, Texas, Jerryd (Boo) Roberts, West Monroe, Josh Brown Champaign, Ill., Daniel Brown, Caleb Brown, West Monroe, Anna Claire and husband Spencer Hemphill, Bossier City, Logan and Cade Brown West Monroe; seven great-grandchildren, Carlyn, Vada, and Harrison Moore, Eli and Solomon Penney, Gavin Davis, Ainsley Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anna Owens, Bill and Janet Owens, Tom Owens, Mildred and Malcolm Brownell, Mae Kelly, Doodle and Ellen Harper, Barbara Hynum, Don and JoAnn Harper and Dean Harper; and many well loved nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and Men’s Adult II Sunday School Class will served as honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis Medical Center ICU for care of Max during this most stressful time.
Memorials may be made to Cypress Baptist Church or organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Randolph ‘Randy’ Cage
Randolph “Randy” Cage, 84, of West Monroe, passed away Oct. 10, 2020. A private family service was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Terry Glenn Fife
Graveside services for Terry Glenn Fife, 63 of Sterlington, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Ouachita City Cemetery, Sterlington, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Micheal Haskins
Micheal Haskins, 44, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kevin Schanks
Kevin Schanks, 63, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mr. Charles Edward Stevens
Mr. Charles Edward Stevens, 67, of West Monroe, was born on February 14, 1953, and passed from this life on Oct. 12, 2020. Private memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bobby James Tinsley
Funeral services for Bobby James Tinsley, 84 of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Clark Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
