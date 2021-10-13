Nancy Jean Akhtar
Nancy Jean Akhtar, 68, of Monroe, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gloria Weems Allbritton
Gloria Weems Allbritton died on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, at StoneyBrook Memory Care Home surrounded by her family. She is in the arms of Jesus with no more pain and suffering. Funeral services were held on Oct. 3 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe with Bro. Werner Aswell officiating. Interment followed at Mount Vernon Church cemetery in West Monroe.
Perry Kalvin Andress
Perry Kalvin Andress, 66, of Farmerville, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Carlos Brown
Funeral service for John Carlos Brown, 81, of Monroe, were held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Lee McGlone and Rev. Lanny Turner officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jimmie Don Chandler
Funeral service for Jimmie Don Chandler, 72, of West Monroe, who died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, was held Monday, Oct. 4, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Head Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Terry Wayne Chappell
Graveside service for Terry Wayne Chappell of West Monroe, who died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, was held on Monday, Oct. 4 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wilburn Franklin DeLancey
Graveside services for Wilburn Franklin DeLancey, 93, of Delhi, was held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Delhi Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Roy Glenn Eady
Roy Glenn Eady, 80, of West Monroe, died on Oct. 2, 2021. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Sardis Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara Hollis Fisher
A celebration of life for Barbara Hollis Fisher, 80, of West Monroe, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the graveside in Columbia Hill Cemetery in Columbia, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Jean Driskill Fox
Funeral service for Mrs. Betty Jean Driskill Fox, 83, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Graveside service was at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Driskill Cemetery in Arcadia, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donovan James Frith
Donovan James Frith, 32, of Eros, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Christopher Paul Gallagher
Memorial service for Christopher Paul Gallagher, 64, of Monroe, was held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Deacon Scott Brandle officiating.
Interment followed at St. Matthew Catholic Church Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald Dean Hair
Funeral services for Donald Dean Hair, 66, of West Monroe, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, were held on Saturday, Oct.9, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment followed at Old Sardis Cemetery near West Monroe.
Angela Denise Haley
Graveside services for Angela Denise Haley, 57, of West Monroe were held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. David Lloyd officiating.
Mark Haley
Private family memorial services for Mark Haley, 50, carpenter, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Raymond E. Harrison
Raymond E. Harrison, 64, of West Monroe, was born on Aug. 20, 1957, and passed from this life on Oct. 12, 2021. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Heisler
Graveside services for Robert Heisler were held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Beulah Church Cemetery Calhoun, with Mark Joiner officiating.
Troy Arthur Hendrix
Graveside services for Troy Arthur Hendrix, 88, of West Monroe were held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Luna Methodist Cemetery, Luna, with Rev. Nathan Thornton officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ginny Lee Kenny
Funeral service for Ginny Lee Kenny, 83, of West Monroe, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Lone Cherry Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Lester Luginbill
Private family memorial services for Jerry Lester Luginbill, 78, a retired truck driver, of Caddo Mills, TX, who died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Marzella Mccaa
Graveside service for Marzella Mccaa of Monroe, who died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, was held at on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Ann McLain
Funeral services for Mary Ann McLain, 75, a retired school bus driver, of West Monroe, who died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, were held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Charlie Brown officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Kerry Roger Moulder
Graveside services for Kerry Roger Moulder, 64, a sales representative, of West Monroe, who died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, were held on Oct. 4, 2021 at Serenity Gardens in West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Richard Oliveaux
Funeral services for Richard Oliveaux, 74, of Monroe, who died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, were held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment followed at Greer Cemetery near Rayville under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Janie Irene Overfield
A celebration of life for Janie Irene Overfield, 60, a homemaker, of West Monroe, who died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, was held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Deborah Jean Pilgreen
Private family memorial services for Deborah Jean Pilgreen, 58, a homemaker, of Monroe, who died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Donald ‘Donnie’ Plunk Sr.
Funeral services honoring the life of Donald “Donnie” E. Plunk, Sr., age 71, was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities in West Monroe. Officiating will be Pastor Jason Ramsey and Richard Richardson Jr. Entombment followed in the Open Air Chapel Mausoleum at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Services were under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Thomas Ray Russ
Funeral service for Thomas Ray Russ, 58, of Rayville, who died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, was held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Chatham Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Scott Clinton Russell
Memorial service for Scott Clinton Russell, 65, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Douglas Farrell Salter
Douglas Farrell Salter, 65, of West Monroe, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021. Memorial services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Elizabeth Shipp
Elizabeth Shipp, 77 of West Monroe, died on Sept. 28, 2021. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Christian Life Church in Monroe. Interment followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Charlie Lavon Stephenson
Charlie Lavon Stephenson, 21, of West Monroe, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard Wade Tharpe
Richard Wade Tharpe, 55, of Monroe, died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dr. Robert Lamar Woodham
Dr. Robert Lamar Woodham (Lamar), lifelong professor and teacher, passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 81. Lamar’s life did not come to an end with his death. His teachings and influence, both in life and school, will continue to live on through his family, friends, and students, who were able to learn from his knowledge and experience. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Sunnyvale, Texas.
Dr. Woodham completed his undergraduate and Master’s degrees at Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM). He went on to complete his doctoral studies at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M) in Commerce, TX. He taught at ULM and helped start the ULM Marriage and Family Therapy Clinic at ULM. He loved his students.
Lamar lived life to the fullest, with a strong focus on his family. Whether it was enjoying meals together, where there was always too much food, or talking to the grandchildren about school or church or just sitting around having a chat, he was always interested and always offered advice and guidance. Lamar’s interest in the well-being of others did not stop with his family. He never seemed to meet a stranger. From his humble beginnings in Florida, his influence reaches globally, from Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Thailand, and beyond.
Lamar and Frances were the cornerstone of the family. Their passion for each other and their passion for life provided a living example for their children and grandchildren for how a marriage should be.
Dr. Woodham is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Bobbie Woodham, his daughter, Gail Carter Walker and his mother-in-law, Carlette Absher.
He is survived by the love of his life and beautiful wife, Frances Woodham, his children, Rick Woodham and his wife, Nana; Steve Woodham and his wife, Cindy; Larry Carter and his wife, Kathy; Cherie Carter Henson and her husband, Mark; Lamar’s brother, Jim Woodham, and sister, Annette Devilbiss. His family also includes 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and a host of extended nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Woodham’s life and share stories from the past was held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, ULM Library Terrace, 700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made benefitting the ULM Marriage and Family Foundation. Go to www.ulm.edu/give, choose Friends of the Family Fund/ Memorial Gift. You can also mail donations to ULM Foundation, Friends of the Family Fund (also on check), ULM Foundation, 700 University Ave., Monroe, LA 71209.
