James D. Brown
Funeral services for James D. “Jim” Brown, 79, of St. Joseph, and Wiscasset, Maine, were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton.
James W. Cook Sr.
James W. Cook Sr., 84, of West Monroe, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Danny L. Durbin
Funeral services for Danny L. Durbin, 66, of Zachary, formerly of Ouachita Parish, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Drew Cemetery near West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until time of service Tuesday. He passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Jill Nancy Fain
Jill Nancy Fain, 68, of Calhoun, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Claude Ferrington Jr.
Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Claude Ferrington Jr., 80, of Rayville, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Gardens in Monroe, with Rev. Lindel Stewart officiating.
Matt Freeman
A celebration of life for Matt Freeman, 47, of Monroe, was 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Melody Esta Goudeau
Funeral services for Melody Esta Goudeau, 52, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Bro. Lonnie Scarbrough officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kenton Evander Gulledge
Billie Claire Dalrymple Gulledge
Graveside memorial services for Kenton Evander Gulledge, 82, and wife, Billie Claire Dalrymple Gulledge, 81, both of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery near Rayville. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Mr. Gulledge passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Mrs. Gulledge passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Linda Johnson
Graveside services for Linda Johnson, 78, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Concord Cemetery, Marion, with Rev. Rodney Sanders officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Danyelle Renae Knipp
Private family memorial services for Danyelle Renae Knipp, 47, of West Monroe, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Ray Marshall
Private family memorial services for William Ray Marshall, 63, drilling consultant, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robby McGrew
Funeral services for Robby McGrewwere at 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 18, 2021, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Rick McPherson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Craig Pederson
Craig Pederson, 51, of Monroe, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at North Monroe Baptist Church Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Ann Pettit
Funeral services for Mary Ann Pettit were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Oct. 11, 2021, in West Monroe.
Louvay Pratt
A celebration of life for Louvay Pratt will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. The family will accept friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Betty Spence
Betty Spence, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Evalyn Stelling
Graveside services for Mrs. Evalyn Stelling, 91, of Franklin, Tenn., will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Peyton Henry officiating.
Ronald Gene Underwood Sr.
Funeral services for Ronald Gene Underwood Sr., 71, of West Monroe will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Friday until service time at the funeral home.
Cordelia Jones Williams
A celebration of life for Mrs. Cordelia Jones Williams, 75, homemaker, of Denham Springs, was at 3 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Malorie Williamson
Funeral services for Malorie Williamson, 29, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
