John David Amis
John David Amis, 72, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Connie Sue Brewster
Funeral Services for Mrs. Connie Sue Brewster, 70, of Robertsdale, Ala., will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edna Hollis Cootes
Funeral services for Edna Hollis Cootes, 90, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Crystal Anne Cupples
Funeral services for Crystal Anne Cupples, 39, of Shreveport, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. She passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Dennis Harold Frith
Dennis Harold Frith, 60, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lottie Mae Scoggins Gaar
Lottie Scoggins Gaar, 82, of West Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date, to be determined.
Lottie was born to Ruth & James Scoggins on June 24, 1938, in Holly Ridge. She was the blond-haired, green-eyed second child of four daughters. Lottie often mentioned how lucky she felt, growing up as a young child, that her family lived close to grandparents, aunts, uncles & cousins. She spoke of the joy of running in fields & woods, fishing in creeks, climbing fences & trees ... staying gone all day. During her middle-school years, Lottie’s family moved “to town.” She was a graduate of West Monroe High School, Class of 1956. Shortly after high school, Lottie married and started her own family. During this time she began her career as an Executive Secretary at Brown Paper Mill. After 40 years of continuous employment, Lottie retired from Riverwood.
Lottie was an amazing mother, who while working full-time, also cooked wonderful meals daily for her family. Her home was elegant, yet warm & inviting. She was always kind to others, setting a good example for her children, as well as their peers. She embraced the family togetherness she experienced as a youth when raising her own family. Her home was the center of yearly extended family holidays and celebrations.
Lottie had many interests throughout her life and loved her family and friends dearly.
She enjoyed her flowers, gardening and was a wonderful southern cook. Lottie was still active in many social and civic groups including her WMHS Class of 1956 Reunion Committee, Sunday School at First Baptist Church in West Monroe, Birthday Club, Canasta Group, Pokeno, Republican Women’s Organization, and D’Arbonne Hills Study Club.
A true southern lady, Lottie was beautiful, kind, always well-dressed, & known for her vibrant, determined spirit. She endured some significant health issues over the past 14 years, which she battled with grit & determination. After contracting Covid-19, Lottie developed Covid Pneumonia. Her body could not repair.
Lottie was preceded in death by her father: James H Scoggins; mother: Ruth Aaron Scoggins Wheeler; step-father: Winfred Wheeler; ex-husband and father of her 4 children: Donnie Erskine Gaar; & sister: Climmie Wainwright.
Those left to cherish her memory include children: Nora Parker (Matt) of Calhoun; Dana Duncan (Dale) of Woodstock, Ga.; James “Randy” Gaar (Lisa) of Calhoun; Charlotte Segovia (Oscar) of Clarkesville, Ga.; grandchildren: Brandon Parker (Emily), Grant Parker (Kelly), Amber Randall (Drew), Laura Duncan, Audra Duncan, Jonathan Gaar (Destiny), & sisters: Elizabeth “Bug” Cooper & Marilyn Coats. Lottie is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
If you would like to honor the memory of Lottie, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Boys Town were organizations dear to her heart.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Floyd Dewayne Glenn
Mr. Floyd Dewayne Glenn, 66, of Swartz, was born on March 5, 1954, and passed from this life on Oct. 15, 2020. Memorial services were held Oct. 17, 2020 at The Church on Garrett Road. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe,
Raymond Ray Howard
Graveside services for Raymond Ray Howard, 85, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
David Owen Nance Jr.
Mr. David Owen Nance Jr., 43, of Monroe, was born on Feb. 25, 1977, and passed from this life on Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Russell Gayle Pippins Sr.
Funeral services for Russell Gayle Pippins, Sr., 67, of Eros, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Cartwright Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home. He passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Jarjeet Singh Shoker
Jarjeet Singh Shoker, 61, of Jonesboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Katie Kathleen Sims
Funeral services for Katie Kathleen Sims, 69, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow at Lone Cedar Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
John Walter Stapleton
Funeral services for John Walter “Cowboy Johnny” Stapleton were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Barre C. Tanguis
Mr. Barre C. Tanguis, 78, of Monroe, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Graveside services were at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia Maevonne Hatten Thomas
Graveside services for Virginia Maevonne Hatten Thomas, 81, of West Monroe, were at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Antioch Cemetery Eros. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jon Alan Vos
Jon Alan Vos, 69, of Collinston, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bobby G. Wood
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Bobby G. Wood, 90, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mr. Bobby G. Wood was born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Monroe, to the late Lois Gammill Wood and James Lawrence Wood. He died peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020 at Rosemont Assisted Living in West Monroe. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. He also inspired many youngsters as a dedicated teacher and baseball coach.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jackson Wood, and his brothers, George, June, and Billy Wood.
Mr. Wood is survived by his daughter, Rita Savanna and two sons, Mike, and Gary Wood. Grandchildren, Scott Savanna, Jennifer Savanna, Jordan Wood, Jacob Wood, and Samantha Piercy, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Online condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
