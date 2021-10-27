Joyce Evelyn Allen
Joyce Evelyn Allen, 73, of Farmerville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Daniel Madison Breedlove
Daniel Madison Breedlove, 81, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Emma Lou Owens Bush
Funeral services for Emma Lou Owens Bush were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment was at Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Naveah Annlise Cowart
Naveah Annlise Cowart, infant, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Thomas Rudolph Dickens
Funeral service for Thomas Rudolph Dickens, 77, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at New Light Baptist Church, Prairie Road, Monroe, with Rev. Lindle Stewart and Rev. Jimmy Masters officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the church.
Ginger Lavone Dressler
Graveside services for Ginger Lavone Dressler, 62, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Hasley Cemetery Gazebo under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Skip Dean will officiate.
Bobbie Fallin
Graveside services for Bobbie Fallin, 94, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Longstraw Cemetery, Choudrant, with Rev. David Adcock officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John MacDonald Giffen
John MacDonald Giffen was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Monroe, and passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 23, 2021 in Monroe. Online condolences may be made at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Bobby Gene Knickerbocker
A celebration of life for Bobby Gene Knickerbocker, 78, of Monroe was held at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 3-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Clayton O. Smith Jr.
Graveside services for Clayton O. Smith Jr., 86 of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Ogden Cemetery in Ogden.
Billy Ray Starnes
Funeral service for Mr. Billy Ray Starnes, 67, of Monroe, were at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Wynn Cemetery in Start. Visitation was from noon until service time Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Don Wayne Talley
Funeral services for Don Wayne Talley, 72, of Rayville, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Mangham Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Aultman officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery in Alto. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday at Mangham Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
Billy Watson
Graveside services for Billy Watson, 92, of Monroe were at noon Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Wilhite Cemetery with Bro. Louis Bartett officiating. Visitation was 11 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
