Barbara Ann Amason
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Amason, 82, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Janet ‘Jan’ Arlene Banks
Graveside services for Janet “Jan” Arlene Banks, 60, of Minden, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Mike Barkley
A celebration of life for Mike Barkley, 69, of Downsville, was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Point Wilhite Cemetery, Downsville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Sheila Ann Burke
Funeral services for Sheila Ann Burke, 64, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Family will receive friends for visitation from noon until time of service at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Bobby Wayne ‘Butch’ Farmer
Memorial graveside services for Bobby Wayne “Butch” Farmer will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Downsville Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Frank A. Guraedy
Funeral services for Frank A. Guraedy, 99, of West Monroe were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was held from noon-1 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Glenda Sue McKnight Holloway
Glenda Sue McKnight Holloway, 57, of Rayville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ellsworth Lee Kingery
Funeral services for Ellsworth Lee Kingery, 93, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Monroe. Rev. Joseph Martina Jr. and Deacon Scott Brandle officiated. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe with the wake service at 6:30 p.m.
Ellsworth was born on Aug. 6, 1929 in Lake Charles, and passed away at home on Oct. 17, 2022, in Monroe. Though he lived simply, he touched many lives, not just through his profession as a physical therapist, but also through his kindness, generosity and dignity. He especially loved Red, his wife of 64 years, who passed away in 2016. He was a star football player at Lake Charles High School and Tulane University. In 1954, he played pro football as a defensive back for the Chicago Cardinals. Ellsworth was a veteran of the United States Army. His passions included his faith, his family, and his patients. He had many hobbies, including playing music, building musical instruments and woodworking. Ellsworth also enjoyed spending time at his lake house, watching sports and working in his yard.
Ellsworth was preceded in death by his spouse, Marie “Red” Kingery and parents, Carl and Louise Kingery.
He is survived by his children, Billy Kingery (Rachel), Kelly Golson (Russell), Holly Scelfo (Frank), Missy Davis (Randy), Bonny Van (Danny) and Charley Kingery (Jennifer); 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Billy Kingery, Russell Golson, Frank Scelfo, Randy Davis, Danny Van and Charley Kingery.
The family wishes to thank special friends Leigh McIntosh, Sarah Thrash, Gretta McCullin and Dr. Lowery Thompson; as well as caregivers Maddy Murphy, Cammie Guree, Will Bresett, Gloria Fountain and Felicia Dumas; and Dr. David Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Matthew Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
John Boyd Knight
Funeral services for John Boyd Knight, 42, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, with Pastor Danny Chance and Pastor Chase Hoyt officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the church.
Theresa Ann Massey
Theresa Ann Massey, 87, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Johnnie Darrell McMullen
Funeral services for Johnnie Darrell McMullen, 83, of Calhoun, were at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Bro. Werner Aswell officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ted Fay Newman
Funeral services for Ted Fay Newman, 94, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
Thomas Whitfield ‘Bubba’ Stodghill Jr.
The Liturgy for the Burial of the Dead, and Holy Eucharist will be held to celebrate the life of Thomas Whitfield “Bubba” Stodghill Jr., 87, of Monroe, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Thomas’ on the Bayou Episcopal Church, Monroe. The Rt. Rev. Jacob W. Owensby, Ph.D., D.D., IV Bishop of Western Louisiana will celebrate and preach. Assisting will be The Rev. Rita T. Jefferson, Priest in Residence. Visitation will precede the service from 9:30-11a.m. at the church, and interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Rodney Lee Taylor
Funeral services for Rodney Lee Taylor, 64, of Calhoun, was at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family received friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Bridget Tonore
Funeral services for Mrs. Bridget Tonore, 70, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Very Rev. Michael Thang’ wa officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Monroe.
Freddie Dean Tucker
Freddie Dean Tucker, 73, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kim Tyler
Celebration of life for Kim Tyler, 69, of West Monroe, was at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Dr. Ava Pugh van Landingham
Funeral services for Dr. Ava Pugh van Landingham, 70, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. D. H. Clark and Rev. Jillian Hankamer officiating. Graveside services were at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Louisville, Miss. Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ashley R. Varnado
Ashley R. Varnado, 24, of Carriere, Miss., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kim Elizabeth Wilson
Kim Elizabeth Wilson, 59, loving daughter of Ed and Wynona Wilson, passed away Oct. 19, 2022.
Kim graduated from Ouachita Parish High School and attended Louisiana Tech and ULM. She enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers, and fishing. Kim had a special love for horses, cats, and dogs. She also loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Wilson.
Survivors include her mother, Wynona Wilson; sons, Brandon Sapsara and wife Erin, and Weston Wilson; grandchildren, Noah Andrew Sapsara and Piper Rose Sapsara; and cousin, Chuck Harmon.
Funeral services for Kim Elizabeth Wilson were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe with Rev. George Fluitt officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until service time on Sunday in the Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Shatterproof, 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
