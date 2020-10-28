Sarah Bearden
Graveside services for Sarah Bearden, 85, of Downsville, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Wilhite Cemetery, Wilhite, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ira ‘Ike’ Brown
Funeral services for Ira “Ike” Brown, 73, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Eros, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Virginia Calhoun Campbell
Virginia Calhoun Campbell of Monroe was born on March 21, 1943, and passed from this earth on Oct. 19, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Marie Cooley
Marie Cooley, 89, of Bastrop, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
David Scott Fryday
Graveside services for David Scott Fryday, 68, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Ouachita City Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. David was born July 3, 1952, in Lake Village, Ark., and passed from this earth on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after a brief illness at St. Francis Medical Center.
James Martin Hanes
James Martin Hanes, 89, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Johnny Henley
Funeral services for Johnny Henley, 64, of Calhoun, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Amazing Grace Worship Center in West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Jim Howard
Funeral services for Jim Howard will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Forsythe Avenue Church of Christ with John Dobbs officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation is 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Kilptrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gail Katherine Perry Humphries
Gail Katherine Perry Humphries was born Oct. 3, 1946 and left this Earth Oct. 24, 2020.
Gail passed peacefully from this life at home with Duane and Gretchen holding her hands, pups nearby and sunflowers brightening the room.
Gail was born in Chicago when her dad was in the military and moved to Monroe as a young child. She grew up on Malvern Street where she was the oldest of four. Gail loved to tell stories of riding her bike, helping care for her siblings as her parents worked, mowing the yard and preparing meals. That nurturing and homemaking gift followed Gail throughout her life.
Gail married Duane Humphries on November 3, 1967. From their early days of dating in high school at Ouachita, Gail and Duane were a team. They shared a strong work ethic, attention to detail, love of home and flowers, flair for style and design and desire to travel the country and the world. Together - Gail and Duane made the dreams of a young couple a reality.
Gail worked for 16 years at the “telephone company,” South Central Bell, before leaving to raise their daughter, Mary Katherine.
Together Gail and Duane built Century Protection which they sold to Century Link. She and Duane also owned The Brass Shop and The Pillars. They built and remodeled many homes in town and each place had a touch of Gail’s flair and impeccable taste.
Gail had a talent for making life beautiful. She was an excellent cook, loved working in her yard, had an eye for design that she shared in her home and by helping others decorate their homes.
For many years Gail and Duane enjoyed traveling the world and especially loved their trips to the wine country of California to see their favorite nephew, Tim Gordy, and to New York and Connecticut to see their favorite niece, Gretchen Pettis. Many fun times of laughter, dinners around the table, shows and adventures occurred during those visits. Sweet, treasured memories.
One of Gail’s most precious names in life was “Gege” to Grace, Christopher and Chandler Pettis. She was a constant presence in their lives and spent countless hours together which will forever remain in their hearts. Whether drawing, blowing bubbles, riding in her little black VW convertible or reading together, Gail savored the time with the children. She made Easters and Christmas Eves special and her presence will always be missed.
To remember Gail is to always see her big dimples, hear her laugher and feel her love. Gail made life beautiful and she will she will be missed greatly. Oh to see through her eyes now!
Gail will be missed and cherished by her husband, Duane; her daughter, Mary Katherine, and her family, Bobbie and Lena Humphries-Morris; her niece, Gretchen Pettis, and her children, Grace, Christopher and Chandler Pettis; and her nephew, Tim Gordy, and his family, Gunes and Truman Gordy.
She is also survived by her pups - Honey, Man and Madison, a host of dear friends and her siblings, Charles Perry, Toni Leblanc and Dianna Demoss. Special thanks also goes to her caregiver, Mrs Addie Berry, Dr Anders, and Louisiana Hospice.
A memorial will be held at a later time.
Donations made be made to St Jude’s or a local charity of your choice.
“For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s” Romans 14:8
Baby Carter Lane Nelson
Baby Carter Lane Nelson, 0, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Matthew Joseph Robinson Jr.
Graveside services celebrating the life of Matthew Joseph Robinson Jr., 25, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Ridge, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lloyd Ray
Graveside services for Lloyd Ray, 90, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Erda Renate Schorsch
Mrs. Erda Renate Schorsch, 76, of West Monroe, was born on June 11, 1944, and passed from this life on Oct. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton
Graveside memorial service for Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton, 69, formerly of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ronald D. Stark Sr.
Ronald D. Stark Sr., 85, of West Monroe, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment was in the Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Allen Michael Taylor
Graveside memorial service will be held for Allen Michael Taylor, 65, of West Monroe, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mac Tipton
Mac Tipton, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Stan Wall Jr.
A celebration of life for Stan Wall, Jr., 64, of Denham Springs, was at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Thursday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Randy William Welch
Randy William Welch was born on Sept. 27, 1969, in New Orleans, and passed from this life on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 51. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
