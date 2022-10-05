Ivy Ralph Barnes
Ivy Ralph Barnes, 89, of West Monroe. Private graveside services will be held at Hasley Cemetery with Rev. Nick Wagner officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hope Carroll
Hope Carroll, 76, of West Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Memorial services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Horace Alton ‘Dupey’ Cobb
Memorial services for Horace Alton ‘Dupey’ Cobb, 84, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Grace Pointe Church with Bishop Bennie Jones and Bishop John Wesley Jones officiating.
Bernice Carson Garner
Funeral Services for Bernice Carson Garner, 86, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Jonesboro.
Sharol Blake Handel
Sharol Blake Handel, 77 of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 27, 2022. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jim Kroemeke
A visitation for Jim Kroemeke was held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Coax Baptist Church, Winnsboro. The funeral was at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at noon, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Immediately following the funeral service, a luncheon was held at Coax Baptist Church.
Bobby Claytt Massey
Military honors and memorial services for Bobby Claytt Massey at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery-Rayville, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Raymond D. McVay
Graveside services for Raymond D. McVay, 79, of Monroe, will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Fr. John Paul Crispin officiating.
Jerry W. Neal
Private funeral services for Jerry W. Neal, 79, of Calhoun, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Open-Air Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jerry was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Monroe, and passed away Sept. 27, 2022, in Calhoun. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Lavinia Tullos Neal and a sister Dianne Neal. Jerry was CEO and President of James Machine Works. He was a former OPSO Reserve Sheriff Deputy and member of Purchasing Agents of Northeast LA. Jerry was an avid fly fisherman, golfer, snow skier, and a pilot.
Jerry is survived by his wife Judy Tucker Neal; daughter Jody Neal Stratton and husband Dr. Ronald Stratton Jr. (Butch); grandchildren, Michelle and Tyler Hawthorne, Emily Stratton, and Rhonda Stratton; three great-grandchildren; and sister Haley Denise Troxel.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Nona Cowan
Graveside services for Nona Cowan, 97, of Blythewood, S.C., were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Plunkett
Graveside services for Betty Plunkett, 85, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Thomas Otto ‘Tommy’ Parker Jr.
Funeral services for Thomas Otto “Tommy” Parker Jr., 78, of Fairhope, Ala., were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Start Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Danny Boy Zeigler
Funeral services for Danny Boy Zeigler, 65, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Zeigler Cemetery, Eros. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
