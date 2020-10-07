Jarrett Ailshie
Funeral services for Jarrett Ailshie, 26, of Calhoun, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Parkview Baptist Church, Monroe. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Roy Benjamin Andrews
Mr. Roy Benjamin Andrews, 87, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. His funeral was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at West Sanctuary of North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church.
Jose Santana Arredondo Jr.
Mr. Jose Santana Arredondo Jr., 59, of Sterlington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Salinas Family Cemetery in Sterlington. Arrangement are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Harold Bauman
Mr. Harold Bauman, 85, of Sterlington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Graveside services were Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Bernard F. ‘Butch’ Beckham
Bernard F. “Butch” Beckham, 76, of Calhoun, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Burke
Anthony “Tony” Burke, of Jonesboro, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Lapine Assembly of God Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Janice Cook
Memorial services for Janice Cook, 74, of West Monroe were at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 2 p.m. Friday until service time.
Nora Jean Dalton
Funeral services for Nora Jean Dalton were at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Cornerstone Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Larry ‘Buddy’ Fletcher
Larry “Buddy” Fletcher, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Old Bethel Church Cemetery in Clarks, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ann Janet Humphries
Seab Graham
Ann Janet Humphries Seab Graham, 81, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Graveside services celebrating her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gloria Leon Watson Grazier
Gloria Leon Watson Grazier, 79, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral services were at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Cheryl Ann Hannam
Cheryl Ann Hannam, 57, of Collinston, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Frances B. Howell
Mrs. Frances B. Howell, 94, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Her funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
John M. Justice
Funeral services for John M. Justice were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 202,0 at Apostolic Restoration Church (formerly Living Way). Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Monday, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gloria Dian Malone
Mrs. Gloria Dian Malone, 73, of League City, Texas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Old Bethel Cemetery, Clarks.
Linda McIntosh
A celebration of life for Linda McIntosh was at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, at First West Feazel Chapel with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Private graveside services were held.
Larry McCullough Sr.
Graveside services for Larry McCullough Sr. will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe. The family will receive guests from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dinishia Gayle Norrell
Dinishia Gayle Norrell, of Farmerville, passed away Sept. 29, 2020. Her funeral was at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Rocky Branch Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Farmerville. Interment followed in Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Connie L. Paris
Connie L. Paris, 87, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Loretta Robert
Funeral services for Loretta Robert, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery, Luna. Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gwendolyn Pauline Scalia
Mrs. Gwendolyn Pauline Scalia, 96, of Monroe passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Her funeral was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Ursula Bindewald Schaff
Ursula Bindewald Schaff, 86, of West Monroe, formerly of New Orleans, passed away Oct. 3, 2020. Prayer services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas A. Semmes Sr.
Thomas A. Semmes Sr., 94, of Eros passed away on Sept. 30, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Reubin Simmons
Funeral services for Reubin Simmons, 93, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mildred Parnell Spurlock
Mildred Parnell Spurlock, 99, of Choudrant, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Arnold Walker Sr.
Funeral services for Arnold Walker Sr., 88, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation wwas 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Crest Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gail Lee Wheelis
Gail Lee Wheelis, 83, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Rutledge Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Ruth Gray Wood
Funeral services for Betty Ruth Gray Wood, 84, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe Visitation was from noon until service time. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
Marie Averitte Worthey
Graveside services for Mrs. Marie Averitte Worthey were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. Neil Everett officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marie was born on March 30, 1923, to Jasper and Mary Averitte. She passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at the West Monroe Guest House.
Marie began a long career serving many people in various capacities, beginning with Wingardner and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores. She and her husband Clarence owned and operated Worthey’s Restaurant on Cypress Street. She worked at The Hob Nob, and she and her companion, Andrew Milstead managed the 101 Truck Stop.
Marie was a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun and the Faith Sunday School Class, who remembered her weekly with prayers, cards, and calls from Gay Aulds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; companion Andrew Milstead; grandson, Tommy Wayne Griggs; granddaughter, Janice Griggs Sturgis; great granddaughter, Jennifer Tedeton; sisters, Lurline Griffin and Esteline Walters; brothers, Truman Averitte, R.L. Averitte, Shelton Averitte, Grady Averitte, and Billy Jack Averitte.
Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Griggs and husband Aubrey; son, Dickie Worthey and wife Jo Louise; granddaughters, Billy Jean Cannon and Valerie Walker (Jimmy); grandsons, Jim Worthey (Kelli) and Ricky Worthey; sister-in-law, Ann Averitte; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jim Worthey, Ricky Worthey, Clint Griggs, Jerry Griggs, Pete Lea, and Jimmy Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Milstead, Marvin Jones, Mel Shackleford, Jerry Aulds, and John Paul Reiger.
Visitation as from noon Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Guest House and the wonderful friends she made during her two-year stay there.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe or to your favorite charity.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
