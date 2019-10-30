Frankie Lloyd Boyce
Frankie Lloyd Boyce, 99, a resident of West Monroe, died Oct. 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where her husband of 63 years is laid to rest. Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
Frankie resided most of her life in Mississippi. She was born Nov. 9, 1919, in Zion Hill in Amite County to Frank and Elen Toney. She graduated from Magnolia High School, where she enjoyed playing on the girls’ basketball team. In 1943 she married Alfred L. Boyce while he was serving in the Navy. After his retirement from active duty, they lived on a dairy farm in the East Fork community for many years before moving to McComb. Frankie used her clerical skills in work throughout life, including employment at Kellwood Company in Liberty, McComb, and Fernwood.
One of Frankie’s greatest joys was her fellowship with the Golden Circle Sunday School Class at South McComb Baptist Church. After retiring, she enjoyed visiting southern regions of the United Sates with travel clubs and church groups. She loved country music concerts and attended week-long music festivals in Nashville numerous times.
In 1997 Alfred and Frankie moved to West Monroe, to be near family. Family was most important to Frankie; and while living with her son and daughter-in-law in recent years, she looked forward to family gatherings.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Patricia Ann Smith and Chuck of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter Lana Kay Boyce of Plano, Tex.; son and daughter-in-law Dick Llewellyn Boyce and Donna of West Monroe, La.; grandchildren Greg Smith and his wife Jessi, Betsy Irizarry and her husband Tommy, Holly Boyce and her husband Mike Tillman, and Mims Boyce and his wife Megan; eight great-grandchildren; and three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
L.V. Frith
Funeral services for L.V. Frith were Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
L.V was born on June 20, 1932, in Monroe, and passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, in Ruston. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department. L.V. is preceded in death by his wife of over 51 years, Mildred Warren Frith; parents, Ernie and Rosa Frith; brother, Harold Frith.
L.V. is survived by his son, Larry Frith; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Sam Burns; sister and brother -in-law, Debbie and Jack Clampit; sisters and brothers in law, Roberta Thompson, Dorothy and Donald Porter, Janie Smylie, Wayne and Jean Warren, Bonnie White, Joe and Sandra Warren, and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jack Clampit, Steven McKee, Grover Weems, Wesley Clark, Gary Osborne and Gene Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Griggs, Royce Calhoun and Homer Blakeney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Watson Baptist Church, 483 Red Cut Loop Road, West Monroe, LA 71292 or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ June Brown
Cynthia “Cindy” June Brown, 60, of Monroe, an environmental manager at Graphic Packaging, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m.Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation is Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, AR.
Barbara T. Dean
Barbara T. Dean, 82, of Monroe, died Oct. 28, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, graveside at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment will follow under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lola Winifred Ellis
Lola Winifred Ellis, 96, of Monroe, LA, died Oct. 27, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Michael Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday.
Margaret Hunter Scott Hayes
Funeral services for Margaret Hunter Scott Hayes, 82, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bryan Benjamin Hixon
Bryan Benjamin Hixon, 59, of Ruston, died Oct. 24, 2019. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Clarissa June Holmes
Clarissa June Holmes, 91, of Monroe, died Oct. 26, 2019. Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe. Interment will be at Grace Columbarium, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilbourne Hall.
Nila ‘Polly’ Givens Raborn
Funeral services for Nila “Polly” Givens Raborn, 82, of West Monroe will be held at 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Peggy Gunther Shaw
Peggy Gunther Shaw, 79, of Monroe, died Oct. 25, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Maurene H. Sims
Funeral services for Maurene H. Sims, 68, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ouachita Baptist Church. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Dorothy Soignier
Dorothy Soignier, 89, of West Monroe, died Oct. 22, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Iona Allen Storms
Mrs. Iona Allen Storms, 94, of Monroe, died Oct. 25, 2019. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dr. Dwight Delbert ‘Del’ Vines
Dr. Dwight Delbert “Del” Vines, 88, of Calhoun, died Oct. 25, 2019. Services were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun. Interment followed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Connie Walker Ward
Connie Walker Ward, 63, of Monroe, a retired human resources manager at CenturyLink, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Mt. Patrick Church Cemetery, Bernice, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
John M. ‘Johnnie’ Wright Jr.
John M. “Johnnie” Wright Jr., 79, of Sterlington, died Oct. 29, 2019. Services will be at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.