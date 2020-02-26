Glynn Elvin Blankinship Jr.
Mr. Glynn Elvin Blankinship Jr., 57, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Harvey E. Guillot Sr.
Funeral services for Harvey E. Guillot Sr., 90, of West Monroe were held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Turkey Creek Baptist Church in Gilbert. Interment followed in Turkey Creek Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday morning under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Roger Dale Hale
Mr. Roger Dale Hale, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Delores Humphries
Funeral services for Delores Humphries, 82, of Monroe, were at noon Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Swartz First Assembly of God. Visitation was from 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Roy Gene ‘Tinker’ Jarrell
Roy Gene “Tinker” Jarrell was born Feb. 13, 1961, and passed from this life on Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 59.
Memorial Services were at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Dr. Bruce Thomas Markgraf
Dr. Bruce Thomas Markgraf, 78, of Jonesboro, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lucinda ‘Cyndi’ Gail Myers-Parker
Mrs. Lucinda “Cyndi” Gail Myers-Parker, 67, of Sterlington, passed away Feb. 18, 2020. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Joyce Sewell
Graveside services for Joyce Sewell, 81, of Marion, were at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Interment was at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Soignier
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Soignier, 90, of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment followed in St. Paschal Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mary Beth Stout
Memorial services for Ms. Mary Beth Stout, 64, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Timothy ‘Tim’ Charles Thomisee
Mr. Timothy “Tim” Charles Thomisee, 53, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. His funeral was at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Joseph Donald Warner
Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Donald Warner, 88, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2019 at New Destiny Assembly of God in Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
