Anthony John Anzelmo
Mr. Anthony John (Tony) Anzelmo, 71, of Monroe, passed away Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery in Monroe.
Bettye Baugh
Funeral services for Bettye Baugh, 90, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Luna Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Richard Carroll Bradford
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Carroll Bradford, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Rocky Branch Cemetery in Rocky Branch, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Betty Jane Branch
Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jane Branch, 75, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Vincent Charles Cicero
Mr. Vincent Charles Cicero, 95, of Monroe, passed away Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services for Mr. Cicero were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, with a vigil wake service at 6 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Joseph Wayne Clampit
Funeral services for Joseph Wayne Clampit, 38, of Choudrant, were at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Barbara Ann Dollahite
Ms. Barbara Ann Dollahite, 83, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Hubert Anthony Elee
Mr. Hubert Anthony Elee, 89, of Monroe, died Jan. 14, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday and a vigil wake service at 6 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Alice Jeanette Gibson
Alice Jeanette Gibson, 76, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Joshua Aaron Graves
Funeral services for Joseph Aaron Graves, 19, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Marion Hood
Mr. Billy Marion Hood, 85, Veteran, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Rita O. Jones
Mrs. Rita O. Jones, 73, of Crossett, Ark., passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time Thursday.
William MacDonald Loftin
Mr. William MacDonald Loftin, 60, of Monroe, died Jan. 14, 2020. A private family funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patricia ‘Pat’ Merriman
A memorial visitation celebrating the life of Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Merriman, 85, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Monroe, was from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was followed by a private family internment at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Tracy Lyn Redding
Graveside services for Mrs. Tracy Lyn Redding, 54, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Aulds Chapel Cemetery in Downsville, Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Macel Spires Taylor
A celebration of life for Macel Spires Taylor will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m.
Marjorie Lorene Tremaine
Memorial Service for Mrs. Tremaine, 80, sales clerk, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the church. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Linda Kay Tripp
Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Kay Tripp, 71, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Whites Ferry Road Church of Christ with Trent Langhoffer and Royce Ogle officiating. Interment was at Herringville Baptist Church Cemetery in Epps.
Jack Ellsworth Vines
Graveside services for Jack Ellsworth Vines, 83, of Downsville, were at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
