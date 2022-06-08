Rex Albritton
Funeral services for Rex Albritton, 84, formerly of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. June 7 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville. Interment followed at Liberty~Hill Cemetery.
April Lynn Baker
Funeral services for April Lynn Baker were at noon June 6 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Philip Biedenbinder officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Cemetery in Rayville.
Gloria Bass
Gloria Bass, 73, of Columbia, was born Aug 8, 1948, in Monroe, and passed away on June 1, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Annette Pace Bedgood
Funeral services honoring Annette Pace Bedgood will be at 2 p.m. on June 12 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor Michael Wood and Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery Gazebo. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
A lifelong resident of West Monroe, she was born Jan 4, 1930, to Walker Winston and Harmor Walpole Pace. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Marilyn Bedgood Scott.
Annette was a lifelong, 92-year member of First Baptist Church. She was very active having served on many committees, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.
Annette was a member of Daughters of American Revolution and a member of Cultura Book Club. She also served her community by being a member of the Road Commission of Ouachita Parish Police Jury and served on Board of Directors of YWCA.
She was owner of ABC Graphics, Inc. Annette was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and attended NLU.
Annette is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles Raymond Bedgood; son Mark Winston Bedgood and wife Tracey of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren Luke Scott and wife Rachel of Maumelle, Ark., Ashley Hodge and husband Jay of Farmerville, Charlie Bedgood and wife Cynthia of Ft. Worth, Texas, Scott Bedgood and wife Sami of Plano, Texas; great-grandchildren Hannah and Suede Scott, Elizabeth Hodge, Ella, Emmie and Winston Bedgood and Carter Bedgood; son-in-law Benson Scott; and special niece Ellen Ventress.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Allen Booker
Funeral services for Allen Booker, 76, of Marion, were at 10 a.m. June 8 at Meridian Baptist Church in Conway, La. Interment followed at Meridian Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville.
Joseph Dominic Cascio Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Dominic Cascio, Jr., 86, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. June 6 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, with Fr. Joseph Ampatt officiating. Interment was at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Venson ‘Pete’ Joe Clampit
Venson ‘Pete’ Joe Clampit, 85, of Monroe, passed away June 2. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Betty Averitte Leachman
Graveside services for Betty Averitte Leachman, 81, of Ruston, were at 11 a.m. June 7 at Downsville Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.
Alexander ‘Alex’ Grant Little
Alexander “Alex” Grant Little, 19, passed away on May 24. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on June 7 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
William Hubert Lockwood
Funeral services for William Hubert Lockwood,75, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. June 4 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Bruce Rollins officiating. Interment followed at Start Cemetery. Visitation
was 5-8 p.m. on June 3 at the funeral home.
Aaron R. McCarty
Aaron R. McCarty, 87, of West Monroe, passed away June 7. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Viola ‘Vi’ McManus
Viola “Vi” McManus, 88, of West Monroe, passed away June 1. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on 4 at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Crossroads Cemetery in Grayson, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Ronald Minnick
Memorial services were held for Ronald Minnick, 86, of West Monroe at 4 p.m. June 6 at Fair Park Baptist Church Chapel.
Barbara Jane Nolan
Barbara Jane “Cooter” Nolan went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, June 5 at the age of 86. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on June 8, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Linda Faye Atkins Perry
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Faye Atkins Perry, 80, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. on May 28 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mrs. Perry was born on Nov 12, 1941, and passed away on May 26.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Perry, and her brother, Oren Howard Atkins Jr. Survivors include her son, Matthew Perry; sister, Jean Atkins Shaw and husband, Sherman; nephew and nieces, Gregory Newton and wife, Shannon; Melanie McGough and husband, Keith; Rebecca Hays and husband, Brandon; and Jennifer Martin and husband, Andy.
Pallbearers were Brandon Hays, Keith McGough, Gregory Newton, Jake Newton, Luke Hays, Connor Hays, and Dennis Dobbins.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Kenneth C. Wagley Sr.
Funeral services for Kenneth C. Wagley Sr., 85, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. on June 8. Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn and Rev. Charles Martindale officiating. Visitation preceded the services. Interment was at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Following his service as a United States Marine, Ken came to Monroe from his
hometown of Lake Providence, playing football at Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM. Making Monroe his home, he was an active college booster for decades, as member of the Jaycees he was one of the founders of the Christmas fireworks show, assisted Miss Louisiana Pageant and many other civic projects.
He was a member of Monroe Rotary and Ouachita Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church West Monroe where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher, Lay Revival Leader. As a professional life insurance agent, Ken achieved Life and Sustaining Membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, most importantly he said this field allowed him to share Jesus’ plan of salvation with every contact and client.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Diane Machnik Wagley; children, Rebecca Wagley Terral and her husband Forrest, Kenneth Carter Wagley, Jr. and his wife Polly, and Deborah Wagley; grandchildren, Nathaniel Carter Blodgett, Madeleine Lundin Haught and her husband Josh, Celeste Skinner Blodgett, Benjamin Machnik Blodgett, Davis Terral, Daniel Terral and his wife Jenna, Thomas Terral and his wife Molly, Ashton Reilly Wagley, Mallory Price Rutledge and great grandchild Rowen Kent Girod; sister Patricia Craig and brother-in-law Jimmy Machnik and his wife Melanie.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Carter Wagley Jr., Nathaniel Blodgett, Benjamin Blodgett, Forrest Terral, Jimmy Machnik, Mike Finley, Leroy Smith and Anthony Washington.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Samaritan’s Purse, or Ouachita Parish Public Rifle Range.
Joan Louise Bennett Walters
Funeral services for Joan Louise Bennett Walters, 86, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. on June 8 at First Baptist Church-Calhoun. Interment was at Beulah Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
John Larry Walters
Funeral service for John Larry Walters, 73, of Collinston, were at 10 a.m. on June 8 at Loch Arbor Baptist Church with Rev. William Sikes and Rev. Andy Myrick officiating. Interment was in Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on June 7 at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Ignatius John Whelan Jr.
Ignatius John Whelan, Jr., 91, of Calhoun, passed away on June 5 Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, in West Monroe.
