Frances Jean Beebe
Frances Jean Beebe, 78, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Apostolic Restoration Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Adrienne Delery Day
Mrs. Adrienne Delery Day, 82, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Marc Felts
Funeral service for Marc Felts, 55, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First West, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral hoe, and from noon until time of service Friday at the church. He passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Alex John George
Mr. Alex John George, 88, of Monroe, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. 2020 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, in Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Billy Ray Johnson
Memorial services for Billy Ray Johnson, 69, of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Carter Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Steve Mitchel Netherland
A celebration of life for Steve Mitchel Netherland, 62, of Farmerville, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Shonda Lea Carroll Parker
Shonda Lea Parker, a devoted wife, mother and author of Christian herbalist study courses, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the age of 53 after battling cancer for several years. She was with her family in Calhoun when she peacefully departed to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Shonda was born Oct. 17, 1966 in DeRidder. She grew up in Pitkin under the care of her parents, Shelvia “Shelby” and Virginia “Ginny” Carroll, each of whom previously died.
Shonda met her husband, Keith Parker, at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. They married in 1986 and reared seven children in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana.
In the late 1980s, Shonda pursued an interest in integrative medicine and herbal therapies. At the time, American herbalism was mostly associated with New Age movements, but Shonda believed she could help reclaim a Christian view of herbal therapies that had been lost in the 20th Century. For more than 30 years, Shonda shared her faith-based approach to understanding God’s creation and how such knowledge could improve the treatment of the human body. She traveled for speaking engagements at midwifery conferences and wrote four books about herbal therapies, family health and food. Under her Naturally Healthy brand, Shonda developed an exhaustive course in Christian herbalism and formulated a line of herbal medicines as well. Though she focused her career on using herbal therapies to assist healthy living, Shonda encouraged reliance on medical professionals as well as the enjoyment of delicious food and drink items like Dr. Pepper.
In addition to her career as a successful author and businesswoman, Shonda devoted herself to her family and church. Whether aiding her children in their various pursuits or hosting large gatherings, Shonda was passionate about helping other people find satisfaction in their calling or meals. Many people knew Shonda as an enthusiastic hostess through her dinner parties and festal work at large gatherings.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe, 715 Cypress St., West Monroe, Louisiana, 71291. Pastor Steve Wilkins, of Church of the Redeemer, will officiate the service and David Alders, of Nacogdoches, Texas, will deliver the eulogy. Services can be livestreamed at redeemertwincities.org
Shonda’s remains were cremated and will be spread in Texas.
Shonda is survived by her beloved husband, Keith, her seven children and their spouses: Zachary and his wife, Samantha; Emily and husband, Jonathan, of Fort Worth, Texas; Eryn and husband, Braden; Eliana; Zebediah and wife, Bayley; Samuel; Simon; and eight grandchildren.
Margaret Johnson Rhone
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Margaret Johnson Rhone, 103, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Ted Freeland officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was 9-11 a.m. Thursday.
Margaret Johnson Rhone was born on Jan. 11, 1917, in Crockett, Texas, the ninth child of Mary Eldora Harrison Johnson and James E. Johnson. She died in West Monroe, on Sept. 22, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Rhone married her childhood sweetheart, Robert Franklin Rhone and they made their home in West Monroe, where he was employed by Brown Paper Mill. While many of their peers were offended by the smoke and cinders from the mill, they considered it their “bread and butter.” They were blessed by the births of two daughters, Barbara Jean Rhone and Denna Maureen Rhone. When the daughters were aged 13 and 10, they were blessed by the birth of a son, Robert F. Rhone Jr.
Margaret and her family were charter members of Brownville Methodist Church, which later evolved into Asbury United Methodist Church. Her church family was very important to her. She was very talented and could do anything she set her mind to. Mrs. Rhone enjoyed all kinds of crafts, canning and freezing vegetables and fruits. She was always busy. She enjoyed quilting and sewing especially. She sewed all her mother’s clothes without benefit of patterns and sewed for her daughters until they started working. She also sewed for a good friend, Mrs. Shirley Works Moore, sewing pretty dresses, and gowns for every season and occasion up until she was 95. Mrs. Rhone was a good cook and enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals. It was a source of pleasure for her to provide a safe haven in her home for recreation and social activity for her children and their friends. The last months of her life were difficult as she was forced to admit she couldn’t do what she used to and wanted to do.
When her son entered school, she enrolled in and completed the Louisiana Practical Nursing Course, so she’d be prepared for his education should she be required to do so. Luckily that was not required.
Mrs. Rhone is preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her husband; her son; and grandson-in-law, Mark Zachry.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Jean Rhone, and Denna Maureen Rhone Ballard and husband, Richard; daughter-in-law, Frances Luffey Rhone; granddaughter, Tammy Ballard Zachry; great-granddaughter, Katie Zachry Meredith and husband, Jamie and their sons, Noah, Jonah, Luke, and Levi; great-grandson, Paul Zachry and wife, Lauren and their children, Haylea and Owen.
Pallbearers were Paul Zachry, Jamie Meredith, Joey Gardunio, Alex Gardunio, Rick Ray, and Richard Ballard.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Gayla Banks Rogers
Mrs. Gayla Banks Rogers, 73, of Monroe, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in the Old Union Church Cemetery in Grayson, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Timothy Corbin Sanderford
Timothy Corbin Sanderford, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Riley Dale Sanderson
Riley Dale Sanderson, 84, of Calhoun, died on Sept. 24, 2020. Private family graveside services were held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James E. Smith Sr.
Mr. James E. Smith Sr., 80, of Bastrop, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
L.D. Smith
Memorial service for L.D. Smith, 77, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Rowland Road Baptist Church. Services were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. L.D. passed away, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Jerry Lynn Taylor
Funeral service for Jerry Lynn Taylor , 65, of Calhoun, was at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Cheniere Baptist Church Cemetery. Jerry passed away, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Justin M. Vallery
Funeral services for Justin M. Vallery, 37, of Keller, Texas, were at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from noon Saturday until service time.
Gail Wheelis
Mrs. Gail Wheelis, 83, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Rutledge Cemetery in West Monroe.
Dan Paul White
Mr. Dan Paul White, 64, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. A celebration of life service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. A private family interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Lois Whittington
Lois Ann Whittington, 81, of Calhoun, LA, died on Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe with Dr. Marty Black officiating. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
