Lindsey Renee (Smith) Allen
Mrs. Lindsey Renee (Smith) Allen, 34, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Falyn Rae Ensminger
Baby Falyn Rae Ensminger passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Funeral services celebrating the life of Falyn Rae Ensminger were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Grace Pointe Church, Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gloria Hodge
Mrs. Gloria Hodge, 68, of Cat Spring, Texas, and formerly of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A memorial service was at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Mr. Buck Soignier
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Buck Soignier, 92, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Fr. Frank Coens and Deacon Kenneth Soignier officiating. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mr. Soignier was born on March 15, 1928, and passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Robertson Soignier. He and mother are together again, enjoying dancing on Heaven’s dance floor.
Buck was a charter member of St. Paschal Catholic Church. He retired from Manville Forest Products after 37 years of service. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family hunting and fishing.
Survivors: two daughters, Angela Maher and husband, Bill, and Beverly St. Vgine and husband, Danny; three sons, David Soignier and wife, Vickie, Bruce Soignier and Greg Soignier and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Melanie Soignier, Cory Maher, Jason Soignier, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier, and Caleb Soignier; great grandchildren, Kristen Dowdy, Michael Francis Soignier, Lucy Soignier, David Joe Neathery, Charlee-Kay Soignier; and great-great grandchild, Laken McClain.
Pallbearers were Cory Maher, Ethan Soignier, Ian Soignier, Jason Soignier, Caleb Soignier, and David Joe Neathery.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a vigil wake service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thank you to the Oaks Nursing Home and staff, Doris Webster, Heather McDowell, for all their love and care that was given to Daddy. Thank you to Ascend Hospice, Charlotte McNeal and Annette Branco.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Virgie M. Spells
Mrs. M. Virgie Spells, 78, of Lake Charles, and formerly of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Hall Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Norma Hebert Thomas
Norma Hebert Thomas, 86, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Clinton Houston Williams
Clinton Houston Williams, 82, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
