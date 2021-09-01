George Sanford Camp II
Funeral services celebrating the life of George Sanford Camp II, 74, of Rayville, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Vincent J. Casamento Jr.
Vincent J. Casamento Jr., 83, of Monroe, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Margie Lee Davis
Funeral services for Margie Lee Davis, 81, of Calhoun, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Point Assembly of God Church in Downsville. Interment was in Ruggs Bluff Cemetery in Downsville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jamie Marie Dray
Memorial services for Ms. Jamie Marie Dray of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time.
Raymond Escalon
Graveside services for Raymond Escalon, 79, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at New Light Baptist Church, Monroe. Interment was at the church cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Amanda Redwine Freeman
A celebration of life for Amanda Redwine Freeman, 42, of Cabot, Ark., formerly of Georgetown, Texas, will be held graveside at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Chatham Cemetery, 12563 Hwy 4, Chatham, LA, 71226. Visitation was at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, from noon-2 p.m. preceding the graveside service.
James Albert Frost
Funeral services for James Albert Frost, 93, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pavilion of New Chapel Hill Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Grayson Clay Goyne
Funeral services for Grayson Clay Goyne, 1, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Dr. Henry G. Hollenberg III
Dr. Henry G. Hollenberg III, beloved husband of Elizabeth Lehman Hollenberg, died on Aug. 15, 2021. Henry is survived by his mother Constance Antone Hollenberg, his siblings Thomas Tannen Hollenberg (Jan), Constance Howison Hollenberg (Shannon), and Stacie Hollenberg Reid (John), and many nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his brother-in-law David Lehman, and sister-in-law Sue Lehman Tackett.
Henry was born and raised in Little Rock, Ark. Growing up he read widely, taught himself woodworking, learned to brew beer, bought a broken-down jeep, and rebuilt it on weekends, played football at Little Rock Catholic High, trumpet in the high school jazz band, and represented his home state in Washington, D.C., as part of his high school physical fitness team. Throughout his life he pursued projects and activities to which he applied himself with great focus and infectious delight.
He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, and went on to study medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). After completing his radiology residency, he moved to West Monroe, with the love of his life and wife of 34 years. He joined Radiology Consultants of West Monroe in 1994, where he worked up until the time of his death.
After several years in the West Monroe area, Henry and his wife bought land in Calhoun, where over the course of 18 years they established a home and farm.
Henry was an active member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church. He was a man of deep faith and led a men’s bible study group. One of his last projects was the construction of a traveling music stage where he dreamed of singing praises to the Lord.
His kindness, curiosity, ingenuity, and tenacity were an inspiration to many. He was a true Renaissance man with an abiding faith. He was a beloved son and brother. Most of all, he loved his wife, Elizabeth. Being with her was his joy.
Graveside services for Dr. Henry G. Hollenberg III were held on Aug. 16, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Dr. Greg Clark officiating.
Memorials may be made to Henry’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Phil Hutson
Funeral Services for Phil Hutson, 57, of West Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Allen Ray Mason
A friends and family gathering for Allen Ray Mason, 51, of Monroe, will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Henry ‘Bo’ Miller Jr.
Funeral services for Henry “Bo” Miller Jr., 74, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Centerpoint Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
J. Nolan
Graveside services for Mr. A.J. Nolan, 80, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Farmerville, with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Elna Ruth Oglethorpe
Funeral services for Elna Ruth Oglethorpe, 89, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Christian Life Church in Monroe, with Pastor Danny Chance, Pastor Rory Chance and Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
James Harry Hamilton Pankey
James Harry Hamilton Pankey, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyne Lee Pankey; children, Dr. Joseph H. Pankey (Meg) of Monroe, Paige Pankey Sims (Cole) of Sterlington; and grandchildren, Joseph Ty Pankey, Patton Pankey Sims, Mollie Francis Sims, Sarah Jane Sims, and Caroline Omega Pankey. He is also survived by special nephew, Dr. Lee Pankey (Sharon) of Monroe, as well as numerous other nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Joseph H. Pankey of Ferriday, and his half brother, Joseph W. Pankey of Winnsboro.
Harry was born on Nov. 20, 1936, in Monroe, but his family moved in the early 1940’s to Ferriday, where he later graduated from Ferriday High School. He was known for his good-natured personality and fun-loving spirit, as well as his great success as an educational administrator. As a husband, father, grandfather, and beloved principal, he stood as the patriarch of the family and held considerable influence in his community.
Harry graduated from Northwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, before going on to receive a Master of Education in Administration and Guidance from Mississippi College. He also completed more than 30 hours beyond his Master’s degree at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He was a member of several professional organizations including Phi Beta Kappa fraternity, the Louisiana School Executives Association, Monroe City Teachers Association, and the Southern Association of College and Schools Accreditation Committee. In addition, he served, at different times, as the President of the Monroe City Principal’s Association and of the Louisiana Independent School Principal’s Association.
With 38 years of experience as an educator, Harry served as a teacher and coach at Davidson High School in St. Joseph, Counselor at Neville High School, Principal at Sallie Humble School; Headmaster, Principal, and Counselor at River Oaks High School; Principal at Riverfield Academy, and Head of School at Grace Episcopal. Harry loved his students and faculty and was beloved in return. During his tenure at Grace, he served as principal to three generations of students and families.
Harry also loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting, gardening, playing sports, and teaching his grandchildren how to do these things well. He especially enjoyed raising and caring for his dogs and taking his grandsons rabbit hunting. In fact, he could tell wonderful stories of his many adventures and never lacked for something to say. Harry never met a stranger and always had a big grin or pat on the back for everyone.
Harry Pankey will be remembered as a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and principal who touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He influenced so many young people over the course of his career in education and he forged a close connection with each of his grandchildren by spending time with and mentoring them.
Harry’s family would like to thank Dr. Kerry Anders and staff, as well as the nurses and staff of the 6th/7th floors of St. Francis Medical Center, for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pilots for Patients, Parkview Baptist Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church Service. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Parkview Baptist Church, 1001 Forsythe Ave., Monroe.
Pallbearers are Jeff Coon, Billy Green, Rusty Ratcliff, Peter Jefferson Turpin, Jimmy Wooldridge, and Stan Wooldridge. The family kindly requests masking and social distancing. Burial to follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park, 623 US-80.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Frances (Fran) Moore Parker
Frances (Fran) Moore Parker of Monroe passed on April 14, 2020. Born March 13th, 1937, she was preceded in death by her parents, James William Moore and Nora Jeannette Moore Mitchell, and first husband Virgil Parker, Sr. Memorial services are being held under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
She is survived by son Virgil Parker Jr., and Katrina, daughter Kimberly Armstrong, grandchildren Hutson Armstrong, Parker Armstrong, Kyle Parker and Julia, Kaitlyn Parker Lewis and Chris, Kaylee Parker, great grandchildren Brody Parker, Natalie Parker, Audrey Parker and Sophia Lewis.
Her greatest joys were her family and friends. In younger years she enjoyed cooking for company and taking her grandchildren on outings and vacations. An avid reader and lover of the arts, she was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church, National League of Pen Women Artists and Writers, The Northeast Louisiana Poetry Society, the Review Book Club and the English Speaking Union. A cum laude graduate of NLU she edited the Helicon Literary Magazine and co-edited Palm Prints Anthology as well as studied creative writing in Dublin, London, Taos, Seaside and Ft. Lauderdale.
Writing was a lifetime passion and occupation, she authored two books and was widely published in journalism, fiction, essays and poetry with numerous awards. She delighted in writing tributes for family and friends. Her professional career was writing copy, promotions and public relations campaigns for TV, radio, advertising agencies and political candidates. As Mayor Powell’s Assistant, she retired from the City of Monroe.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Ministries of West Monroe.
Dr. George Madison Sartor, MD
Dr. George Madison Sartor, MD, 91, of McKinney, Texas, formerly of West Monroe, passed away Aug. 1, 2021. Memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Private family services will follow in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe. Burial will be in the Alto Baptist Church Cemetery in Alto.
Chief Sims
Funeral services for Mr. Chief Sims of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Brenda Joyce Young
Funeral service for Brenda Joyce Young, 68, of Columbia, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Holly Ridge Assembly of God Church, Haynesville. Interment was at Holly Ridge Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
