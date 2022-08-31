Eddie B. Adams
Eddie B. Adams, 67, of Monroe passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Brown
Funeral services for Kenneth “Kenny” Brown, 71, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Cora Sue Castle
Memorial services for Mrs. Cora Sue Castle, 81, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Mrs. Castle was born on June 12, 1941, in Olla, and passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. She sold real estate for many years, retiring from Coldwell Bankers. Mrs. Castle was very active in her church, including the Sew Happy Ladies Ministry, sewing sock dolls. She also enjoyed playing cards, flowers and bird watching.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland Thomas Kinney Sr. and Frankie Mallory Kinney; daughter, Soundra Elmore; and her brothers, Roland (RT) Kinney Jr. and John Edward Kinney.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Goldman (Edward) and Connie McKee (Ian); sister, Louise Gilley (LeRoy); son-in-law, Barry Elmore; grandchildren, Raeleigh Goldman, Aaron Goldman, Rebecca Paplia, Samuel Elmore (Hannah), Joshiah Elmore, Grace Elmore, and Crystal McKee; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sew Happy Ladies Ministry of First West or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Linda Gay Coats
Linda Gay Coats, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery.
Alpha Walton Dickey
Private funeral services for Alpha Walton Dickey, 98, of Sterlington, were at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Vivian Finley
Funeral services for Vivian Finley will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Joel Dyke officiating. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
Soila Angelica Delgado Murillo
Funeral services for Soila Angelica Delgado Murillo, 14, of West Monroe, who passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2.
Mary ‘Helen’ Price
Funeral services for Mary “Helen” Price, 86, of Downsville, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, were at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Shelly Saxon
Funeral services for Shelly Saxon, 51, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun.
Trelby ‘Gerald’ Walters
Funeral services for Trelby “Gerald” Walters, 82, of Sterlington, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Nobby Walters and Rev. Nolan LeBeaux officiating. Interment was at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Elsie Rose White
Elsie Rose White, 92, of Monroe passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.