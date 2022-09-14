Stewart Allen Bashner
Memorial services for Mr. Stewart Allen Bashner, 75, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home , Monroe, with Rev. Ben McGehee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating.
Lela Waggoner Baugh
Lela Waggoner Baugh, 74, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Barbara Ellen Costa
Barbara Ellen Costa, loving wife and mother of two, passed away in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 66.
Known as “Ellen” to everyone, she was born in 1955 to James and Robbie Finch and grew up surrounded by her large family of four sisters and one brother. She graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1974 and began working at JCPenney in Monroe until she retired after 42 years. She met her husband, Mike, in 1990 and started a family of her own, distinguishing herself as a generous, kind and loving mother. Drawing on her skill as an artist, Ellen loved drawing, crafting, painting, and building wooden yard decorations and furniture such as tables and bookshelves. She was known to have a camera always ready to capture a memory at a party, family gathering, or of her boys playing at home. She supported her sons in everything they did and never missed an opportunity to watch them play ball. In retirement, she enjoyed watching country music concerts on TV with her husband on the weekends, visiting with her friends at the library, and eating dinner with her boys on Friday nights. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her presence will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Robbie Finch; sister, Pamela Finch; and sister, Julie Finch.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Costa; sons, Joe Mike and Taylor Costa; brother, Jimmy Finch and wife Marilyn; sister, Cindy Lebrun and husband Norman; sister, Lori Finch; special niece, Ashley Newell; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Linda Raborn Dew
Funeral services for Linda Raborn Dew were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Lois Dell ‘Dinky’ McGough Douglas
Graveside service for Mrs. Lois Dell “Dinky” McGough Douglas of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop with Rev. Hubert Morris officiating. A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kenneth Merle Kirkland
Kenneth Merle Kirkland, 83, of Collinston, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Virginia Love
Mary Virginia Love, 81, of Duncanville, Ala., formerly of Monroe, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Linville.
‘Speedy’ Minor
Graveside services for “Speedy” Minor, 73, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, with Pastor Waymond Warren officiating. Speedy was born Feb. 14, 1949, and passed from this life Sept. 9, 2022.
Mona Acosta Oliver
Born Nov. 14, 1945, in Thibodaux, Mona Acosta Oliver, 76, of Monroe, died Sept. 7, 2022, of complications from a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Michael Lucas ‘Luke’ Peveto
Michael Lucas “Luke” Peveto, 35, of Monroe entered into eternal rest on Sept. 8, 2022. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe.
