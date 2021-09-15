Timothy Barfield
A graveside service for Timothy Barfield, 43, West Monroe was held on Friday Sept. 10, 2021 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Genevieve Wilson Boudreaux
October 11, 1935 - September 3, 2021
Genevieve (Geney) Ruth Wilson Moresi Boudreaux, 85, of Monroe, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 3, 2021.
She was born to the late Thomas Fitzhugh and Mary Emma Williams Wilson, Oct. 11, 1935, in New Orleans. Geney graduated from Neville High School in 1953, and received a BA in French with a minor in Spanish from Newcomb College in 1957.
She married the late Dr. Harry Moresi Jr. in 1957, and with their five children Michele, Michael, Mary Elise, Margaret, and Harry III, settled in New Iberia. Two years after Harry Jr.’s passing, she married Bernard Boudreaux of Abbeville in 1973 and was blessed with Ben’s children Angelique, Rachael, Julian and Camille.
Geney is survived by two sisters: Mary Emma (Tommy) Barham of Oak Ridge; and Nancy (Terry) Brubaker of Hilton Head, SC; five children: Michele Moresi, of Orlando, Fla.; Michael Moresi (Shalyon Baker), of Shreveport; Mary Elise (Lane) Doss, of Monroe; Margaret Moresi (Michael) Cunningham, of Annapolis, Md.; and Harry (Jane) Moresi, of Dayton, Ohio; and three step-daughters: Angelique (Jim) Ward of Kingwood, Texas; Rachael (Charlie) Novak of Abbeville; and Camille Boudreaux of League City, Texas. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ben in 2014 and step-son Julian in 2004.
Geney enjoyed traveling the country and hosting gatherings of family and friends. She will be long-remembered for the family’s beach trips to the “Cajun Riviera,” Gulf Shores, Alabama, where loved ones could reconnect every summer. She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and faithfully served on the Altar Guilds of Epiphany Episcopal in New Iberia and St. Paul’s Episcopal in Abbeville.
Geney’s Celebration of Life Ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Don Smith on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or to the Grace Episcopal Altar Guild.
Judy Brown
Funeral services for Judy Brown of West Monroe was held on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Cecil Herrington officiating. Interment followed at Riverview Cemetery.
Maxine Bryan
Funeral services for Maxine Bryan of Monroe was held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Riverview Cemetery.
William Floyd (Sonny) Bumgardner
Funeral services celebrating the life of William Floyd (Sonny) Bumgardner, 86, of West Monroe, were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Bobby Chambless
Funeral services for Bobby Chambless of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Wayne Whiteside officiating. Interment was at Enterprise Cemetery near Farmerville, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bobby Ray Chambless Sr. passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was born in Eros, on Feb. 22, 1933, to Nathaniel and Corinne Chambless. He was the youngest of seven children. Bobby was married to Janet Jiles in 1959 with whom he had three children. Bobby was later married to Linda Nale from 1982 until her passing in 2008.
Bobby worked for several decades as an engineer for the Louisiana Highway Department following a tour of duty in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Germany. Since retirement he has enjoyed fishing, travel, home improvement & building projects, gardening, and spending time at the lake. Bobby cherished time with his family, whether working or playing, and was active in his church. He loved the Lord, loved gospel music, and was looking forward to heaven!
Bobby is preceded in death by his first wife, Janet, his second wife Linda, both of his parents and all but one of his siblings. He is survived by his twin sister Betty Faye Chambless, sons, Bobby Ray Chambless, Jr., Todd Chambless (Becca), daughter Jennifer Dunn (Steve), stepdaughter Lisa Wheeler (Joe), and stepson Brad Roberson (Beth); Grandchildren Jessica Kent, Jason Wheeler, Zack Dunn, Andrew Slape, Jacob Roberson, Jordan Wheeler, Shelby Dunn, Jonah Roberson, Elijah Chambless, and Jolee Roberson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great grandchildren.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, followed by a 2 p.m. service. He was then laid to rest at Enterprise Cemetery in Farmerville.
Debra Sue Davis
Debra Sue Davis, 60, of Choudrant, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Betty Jo Feazel
Betty Jo Feazel, 74, of West Monroe, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
John William ‘Billy’ May
John William “Billy” May was born Jan. 18, 1935 in Chatham, and died on Sept. 10, 2021 at the age of 86. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
James Harmon Meade
Graveside services for SSG James Harmon Meade were held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Northeast Louisiana War Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville with full Military Honors.
Dianne McGurk
Dianne McGurk, 63, of Monroe, died on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia ‘Ginger’ Ellen McNeal
Funeral services for Virginia “Ginger” Ellen McNeal, 71, a retired receptionist of Monroe, who died on Sept. 7, 2021, were held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Marjorie Ann Collier Murphy
Funeral services for Marjorie Ann Collier Murphy, of West Monroe, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (today), Sept. 16, 2021 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe with Bro. Clovis Sturdivant and Bro. Marty Black officiating. Interment will follow on the grounds cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at New Chapel Hill Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Aaron Nelson
Aaron Nelson, 26, of Monroe, died on Sept. 9, 2021. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at New Destiny Assembly of God, Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
John David O’Neal Jr.
John David O’Neal Jr., 43, of West Monroe, died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elizabeth Parker
Graveside services for Elizabeth Parker of West Monroe, were held at on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Nash Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
James Marvin Patrick
A graveside service for James Marvin Patrick of Downsville, who died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, was held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Wilhite Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Daurline Tanner
Funeral services for Daurline Tanner, 90, of West Monroe, were held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Dickey Green son-in-law offering the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Lennie Walker
Funeral services for Lennie Walker, 45, of West Monroe, were held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church. Lennie was born Oct. 10, 1975 and died on Sept. 9, 2021 at the age of 45.
Glenda Joseph Powell Watkins
Private family services for Glenda Joseph Powell Watkins, 68, of Rayville, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
William ‘Bill’ Wingfield
Funeral services for William “Bill” Wingfield, 75, of Monroe, were held on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Rowland Road Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Rowland Road Baptist Church.
Lindsey Marie Wood
Memorial services for Lindsey Marie Wood were held on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in West Monroe. Rev. Bill Dye officiated. The family received guests prior to services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.