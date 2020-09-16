Lura Jeanette Adams
Lura Jeanette Adams, 78, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ralph Wayne Adams
Ralph Wayne Adams, 77, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Deborah Lynn Baum
Deborah Lynn Baum, 70, of Eros, was born on July 17, 1950, and passed from this life on Sept. 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gregory Dean Brown
Funeral services for Gregory Dean Brown, 78 of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. He passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Willie Bobbie Cartlidge
Mrs. Willie Bobbie Cartlidge, 96, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi.
Sally Hinton Doughty
Sally Hinton Doughty was born April 3, 1941, and passed from this life on Sept. 12, 2020. Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Claude Richard Eppinette
Mr. Lawrence “Larry” Leo McCormick, 80, of Downsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A memorial visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kevin Fields
Mr. Kevin Fields, 59, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until service time on Friday at the mausoleum chapel.
Gracie Lavernne Franklin
Funeral services for Gracie Lavernne Franklin, 79 of Dry Prong, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Interment was at Chase Cemetery.
Barbara Ann Greene
Barbara Ann Greene, 76, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elodie Mary Soignier Hays
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Elodie Mary Soignier Hays, 103, of West Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. Frank Coens and Deacon Kenneth Soignier officiating. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery.
Elaine Hudson
Funeral services for Elaine Hudson, 76, of Eros, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Fish Net Worship Center with Bro. Russell Rhodes officiating. Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Fishnet Worship Center- Eros.
Elaine was born July 27, 1944 in Taylor, Louisiana, and passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in Eros.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T C Hudson; daughter, Cindy Hudson; great grandson, Gunner Foster; great-granddaughter, Elaina Cannady; parents, O N and Deva Conville; brothers, Ronnie Conville and Butch Conville. Elaine was a member of Fish Net Worship Center and was employed for over 40 years with the Salvation Army.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Thomas Hudson and wife Kim, Shayne Hudson and wife Amanda; sister, Patricia Brown and husband Patrick; granddaughters, Misti Hudson, Christi Cannady, Savannah Trichell, Amber Hudson, Carrie Cascio, Kaitlin Hudson and Harley Hudson; grandsons, T.J. Hudson and Dalton Smith; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were be Shayne Hudson, John Foster Jr., Trevor Cannady, Scott Conville, Josh Conville and Patrick Brown.
Honorary pallbearers were Conner Foster and Randy Conville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Willie Lea Owens Lovett
Willie Lea Owens Lovett, 87, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Arnold Ray Mann Sr.
Funeral services for Arnold Ray Mann Sr., 86, of Columbia, were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbia.
Shirley McDonald May
Funeral services for Shirley McDonald May, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Betty Lou Otto
Betty Lou Otto, 71, of Iowa, La., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sharon Cooper Parks
Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Cooper Parks, 69, of West Monroe, were at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Lance Popovic
Funeral services for Lance Popovic, 37, of Downsville, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at McCormick Cemetery West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Vada Mae Wilkerson
Vada Mae Wilkerson, 86, of Calhoun, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Grace Pointe Church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
