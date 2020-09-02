Kerry Wayne Ashley
Funeral service for Kerry Wayne Ashley, 58 of West Monroe, was at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Josh D. Brennon
Memorial services for Josh D. Brennon, 32, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Claude Adam Causey III
Mr. Claude Adam Causey III, 60, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation is 1-2:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Charles J. ‘Bubba’ Correro
Funeral Services for Charles J. “Bubba” Correro, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
John Arthur Costa
John Arthur Costa, 55, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Aug. 28. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Vickie E. Guiterrez
Mrs. Vickie E. Guiterrez, 76, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Rowland Road Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Judy Gail Johnson Haney
Funeral services for Judy Gail Johnson Haney, 70, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment was in Northeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery in Rayville.
Angelita Saldana Hernandez
Funeral services for Mrs. Angelita Saldana Hernandez of Monroe, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. Paul King
Funeral services for Rev. Paul King, 66, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Barry Joyner officiating. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in Camden, Ark.
Lena McCoy
Lena McCoy, 64, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Larry McDonald
Funeral services for Larry McDonald, 79, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Clark Springs Cemetery.
Bonnie Sue Thomas Mercer
Mrs. Bonnie Sue Thomas Mercer, 83, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. There will be a combined graveside service with her daughter, Linda Mercer Bermingham, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Cecelia Nelson Bond Warner Mixon
Funeral services celebrating the life of Cecelia Nelson Bond Warner Mixon, 71, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Shane Duke officiating. Interment will follow in Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson.
Willard L. Newman
Funeral Services for Willard L. Newman, 95, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
Lynn Marie Perez
Lynn Marie Perez, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Louise G. Sinclair
Graveside services for Mrs. Louise George Sinclair, 94, of Shreveport, formerly of West Monroe, were at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Lamar Oliver officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mrs. Sinclair died Aug. 27, 2020, at The Carpenters House in Shreveport, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Sinclair was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, where she taught Sunday school for many years, and was a member of the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class.
She was a member of the Louise McGuire Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cecil Sinclair.
Survivors: Daughters, Cheryl Boudreaux and husband, Brent, and Jeannie Kennedy; Son, Edwin Sinclair and wife, Karen; Grandchildren, Brian Wiggins (Julie), Jeannie Anne Wilson (Marc), Jared Benton, Christopher Sinclair (Taylor), and Rebecca Sinclair; 3 Great Grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Brooke Wilson, and Collin Wiggins; Sisters, Carol Schaeffer and husband, Allen, and Doris Marcus; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church (General Fund) 1411 Glenwood Dr. West Monroe, LA 71291.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mr. George ‘Bo’ Newton Smith
Mr. George “Bo” Newton Smith, 83, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. A funeral mass was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Entombment was at St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Monroe. Visitation was from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lloyd Elmer Williams
Graveside services for Lloyd Elmer Williams, 85, of Winnsboro, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
