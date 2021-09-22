Annette Attaway
Annette Attaway passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Annette was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Chicago, Ill., to Henry Biegalski and Mildred DiCastanza who preceded her in death.
Annette graduated from Alvernia High School in Chicago, in 1967. Annette married Thomas Attaway in 1968 and had three children.
Annette’s greatest joy was being called “Nani” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Annette was a loving mother of her sons, Jeff Attaway (Jen), Mike Attaway; and daughter, Cindy Bagwell (Curry).
Cherished grandmother of Chad Asher, Kaitlin Asher, Natasha MacKay, Marley Attaway, Sophia Grace Attaway, Zachary Attaway, and Chloe Attaway.
Proud great-grandmother of Larkin Skye Asher, Atticus Harvey Asher, and Owen Malcolm Griggs.
A private celebration of Annette’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Bagwell residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Please share a memory at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
William D. ‘Bill’ Becton, Jr.
Memorial services for Mr. William David “Bill” Becton, Jr., 78, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at North Monroe Baptist Church in West Sanctuary with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Daryl Washam officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Becton was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Neville High School, Class of 1961, and loved attending his class reunions spending time with his friends and was a graduate of NLU. Mr. Becton was an Army veteran serving with the 3rd Special Forces in the Green Berets. Later he started working in mortgage banking with Troy Nichols, where he considered every employee family. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and lover of the outdoors. He loved his family, and the family is certain Bill is in Heaven. Because at the end of his life Bill was waving to the angels to take him home, he was ready to go to Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Edna Becton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Lillian Peters; brother-in-law, Tommy Peters; sister-in-law, Sandi Russell; and uncle, Leonard Hart.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carole Peters Becton; daughters, Jennifer Anne Becton Smith and husband Bing and their daughter, Caroline Smith all of Roslyn, WA, and Margaret Anne Becton Cox and husband Chris and their children, Annabella Buckle, William Becton Cox, and Charlie Avery Cox; and son, Benjie Wood of Nashville, TN.
Memorials may be made to North Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Steve Buck Bradley
Steve Buck Bradley, 56, U.S. Navy Veteran of Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War went to be with his Lord Jesus Aug. 16. Steve served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, CVN-71, and was a weapons elevator instructor for three years and a guard. Steve earned several meritorious awards including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Award, Southwest Asia Service Medal (two bronze stars), Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Humanitarian Service Medal during hurricane Hugo in Puerto Rico.
He was a 1986 graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and attended Northeast La. State University.
Steve was owner of several local businesses: Computer Help, Dynaflex Nutrition, and Infinity Audio and Video. He was very talented, kind, generous and loved by his customers and most people he met.
He is survived by his mother; Linda Blaylock Konrad; Aunt and Uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Russell L. Blaylock M.D.; and several cousins including Ron Blaylock and Damien Blaylock of Mississippi, Sonia Sliger Luscombe, and Monica Blaylock Kling of Florida, and Ian, Daniel, Gary, and Adrienne Blaylock of Monroe.
Steve loved computers, building anything of wood or steel, antique cars and was an excellent marksman. He was kind and thoughtful to everyone, very loving and protective of his mom, and had a very creative inventive mind. His dream was to move to the mountains of Tennessee with his mother and his sweet dog Molly. A memorial service will be announced later at a later date at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William L. Smith officiating.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Debra Wallace Butler
Debra Wallace Butler of Collinston was born on Aug. 23, 1953 in Monroe, and died on Sept. 19, 2021 in Monroe at the age of 68. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jerry Wayne Chapman
Graveside service for Jerry Wayne Chapman, 77, of Calhoun, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, were held on Sept. 22, 2021, at Cartwright Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Freddie B. Free
Funeral service for Freddie B. Free, 89, of Downsville, LA, were held on Sept. 19, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Whitman officiating.
Juanita Barrientos Johnson
Memorial services for Juanita Barrientos Johnson, 42, a cosmetology student, of West Monroe, died Sunday, Sept. 19 and services were held Sept. 22, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Jerry Lee Lindsay
Funeral service for Jerry Lee Lindsay, 80, of Monroe, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Dr. Lee McGlone officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Aubrey Ned Lofland
Memorial services for Aubrey Ned Lofland, 84, a retired security police officer, of West Monroe, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
James ‘Jim’ Adair Mackey
A celebration and thanksgiving service for the life of James “Jim” Adair Mackey will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Feazel Chapel at First West Baptist Church of West Monroe with Rev. Michael Wood officiating. The family will receive guests following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Dr. James “Jim” Adair Mackey of West Monroe, 84, passed into eternal life of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Jim grew up in Benton, Ark., and after marrying his high school sweetheart, Mae, in 1956, moved to Louisiana. While working for a radio station in Jonesboro, Jim received his Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1962.
Jim and Mae moved to Baton Rouge so that he could continue his education, where he received both a Master’s degree and PhD (1971) from Louisiana State University. Jim taught in the College of Education at LSU and served as Associate Dean of the College.
Jim was also known as “The Golden Voice” at LSU, serving as the Pregame and Halftime announcer for “The Golden Band from Tigerland” from 1966-1998. He never missed a home football game at LSU in all those years.
Being Papa to his three grandsons was one of Jim’s greatest joys. Since moving to West Monroe in 2005, Jim was able to spend quality time with them. As a photographer, Jim took thousands of pictures of his family and friends that they will continue to cherish.
Jim was an active member at University Baptist Church in Baton Rouge for 33 years and then at First Baptist Church of West Monroe until his health began to decline. Jim and Mae faithfully served together at Grace Place; and they loved helping with the shoebox ministry through Samaritan’s Purse.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Mackey and Hazel Wood Mackey; his wife of 59 years, Mae S. Mackey; and his sister, Muriel Mackey Pedron. Jim leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Steve McMahan of West Monroe; his three grandsons, Michael McMahan and his wife Hayley of Kansas City, Mo., Joseph McMahan, and James McMahan, both of West Monroe; sister-in-law Patricia S. Morrison of Fayetteville, Ark.; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in memory of Jim to Grace Place, P.O. Box 602, Monroe, LA, 71201 or First Baptist Church of West Monroe, 500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA, 71291.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Elizabeth Anne Boosey Melvin
Elizabeth Anne Boosey Melvin, 67 of Monroe, died on Sept. 16, 2021. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Peggy Loretta Moore
Memorial services for Peggy Loretta Moore, 73, a retired truck driver, of Dubach, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Robert C. Pinkston
Private family memorial services for Robert C. Pinkston, 77, of West Monroe, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Bruce Edward Simons Jr.
Private family memorial services for Bruce Edward Simons, Jr., 43, of West Monroe, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
William Clinton Thompson
Graveside services for William Clinton Thompson, 48, of West Monroe, were held on Thursday Sept. 16, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe with David Brown officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Thomas Vance
Funeral services for Thomas Vance were held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.