Jerry Dupont Beckham
Graveside service for Jerry Dupont Beckham, 76, of Monroe,will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Marvis Lavelle Coleman
Marvis Lavelle Coleman, 77, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in the Worship Center of First West West Monroe. Entombment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Curry III
Robert Lee Curry III (Bob) was born on Sept. 29, 1931, in New Orleans and departed this life on Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence in Monroe, just two weeks before his 91st birthday.
Bob was active – enjoying tennis, sailing, biking, jogging and skiing as well as designing and building a deck and dock for his home on Phillips Lake. He promoted the game of tennis with a number of friends in building tennis courts at Forsythe Park, Bayou DeSiard Country Club and in the formation of the Chauvin Racquet Club where he built the first four Rubico courts and designed the pool and the first clubhouse at Chauvin, now the Monroe Athletic Club. Bob taught all of his children to play tennis and organized many tennis tournaments over the years and handicapped the players to even the participants’ playing abilities. He travelled to Taos, New Mexico many times over the years to ski with friends and family. On summer vacations he ferried sailboats to the beach, teaching his family to sail. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and as an usher for many years.
Above all, he supported, encouraged and taught his four children by example and wisdom. He adored his wife Courtney for their 67 years of marriage and his love and wisdom will be dearly missed.
Bob graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1948 and from Louisiana State University in 1954 with a B.S. and an LL.B. in accounting and law. He served as a Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was promoted to the rank of Major. He obtained an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law in 1958. Bob then served as an attorney advisor for Judge Clarence Opper of the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C. until 1960. Afterward, he joined the law firm, Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh in Monroe, where he practiced until 2001 when he became Of Counsel. Over the years, as the law firm grew, Bob also oversaw the planning and building of two law offices, one on Bancroft Circle and the other on Lamy Lane. Bob served as chairman of the Tax Section and the Trusts, Estate, Probate and Immovable Property Section of the Louisiana State Bar Association. He was a former Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and of the American College of Tax Counsel and was an Academician of The International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. He served on the Council of the Louisiana State Law Institute from 1980 until the date of his death as a Council member, its President (1995 – 1998), Chairman and Chairman Emeriti. Beginning in 1983, he was listed among the “Best Lawyers in America” in the fields of Tax Law and Trusts and Estates. He was also a member and treasurer of Miro Investment Club from its inception until his death.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Sporl Curry, by his father, Robert Lee Curry, Jr., and by his sister, Patricia Curry Rourke.
He leaves to mourn his death his wife of sixty-seven years, Courtney Davis Curry; his four children, Robert Lee Curry IV and his wife, Julice, of Lake Village, AR, Cynthia Curry Alexander and her husband, Mark Alexander, of Tyler, TX, Thomas Davis Curry and his wife, Karen of Broussard, LA, Kevin Courtney Curry and his wife, Melissa, of Baton Rouge, LA, and ten grandchildren, Marie Curry Vanderlick (Scott), Robert Lee Curry V (Remy), Michael Clesi Curry (Michael), Courtney Alexander Batcher (Loren), Rosemary Alexander Maxwell (Stephen), Mark Reid Alexander II, Taylor Curry Jindia (Nick), Thomas Davis Curry II, Catherine Courtney Curry and Grant Christopher Curry and six great grandchildren, Julian Scott Vanderlick, Nolan Daniel Vanderlick, Lydia Marie Vanderlick, Baus Fin, Lena Fin and Robert Lee Curry VI.
Special appreciation goes to Bob’s many caregivers from B&K Family Services and also to the Heart of Hospice nurses and aides for their compassionate care.
According to his wishes, his funeral service will be private. A reception celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00P.M. at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilbourne Hall. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or any charity of your choice.
Patricia Anne Terry Dill
Patricia Anne Terry Dill was born on Jan. 8, 1952, and passed from this life on Sept. 11, 2022, at the age of 70. Services were held Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Elizabeth Godina Doyle
Memorial services for Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Godina Doyle, 64, of Ruston, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Bro. Ricky Baker, Bro. Jarod Bearden, and Bro. Ben Petrella officiating.
Georgia Ann Filhiol
Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Georgia Ann Filhiol, 87, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church Mausoleum in Monroe.
James Earl Gray
James Earl Gray, 81, of Sterlington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
David Leon Griffin
Funeral services for David Leon Griffin, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Hampton Joseph ‘Tripp’ Guillory III
Hampton Joseph “Tripp” Guillory III, 19, of West Monroe, passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathleen Jena ‘Kay’ Loflin
Graveside memorial services for Mrs. Kathleen Jena ‘Kay’ Loflin, 61, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Glen Dewey McAdams
Funeral services for Glen Dewey McAdams, 75, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Dye and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bruce A. Mercer
Bruce A. Mercer, 71, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Memorial graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Hasley Cemetery Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe.
Debra Louise Smith
A celebration of life for Debra Louise Smith, 52, of Baton Rouge, was held at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Ronald Dee Stark Jr.
Memorial services for Ronald Dee Stark, Jr., 64, of Monroe, were a 10 am. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. William Smith officiating.
Geneva Faye Stodgehill
Memorial services for Geneva Faye Stodgehill, 86, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Clara Mae Tidwell
Funeral services for Clara Mae Tidwell, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Monroe, with Dr. Clyde Sanchez officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Barbara ‘Barbie’ Washington
Funeral services for Barbara “Barbie” Washington, 57, of Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Mike Holloway officiating and Felicia Auttonberry providing the Eulogy. Interment was at McKnight Cemetery Holly Ridge. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Josh Weaver
Funeral services for Josh Weaver, 34, of Calhoun were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Jimmy Fletcher and Rev. Jim Green officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Nancy Williford
Graveside services for Nancy Williford, 91, of West Monroe were at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery with Bro. Jon Tellifero officiating. Visitation was 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Nancy was born March 19, 1931 in Crossett, Ark., and passed away Sept. 16, 2022, in West Monroe. She was preceded in death by husband, Bruce Whitten Williford.
Nancy is survived by her son, Mark Williford and wife Brenda; daughter, Cherri Williford Allenbach and husband Don; sister, Johnsie Tucker; brother, Paul McCarver; grandsons, Jason Williford and Matthew Williford; great grandson, Cody Williford.
