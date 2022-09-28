Ralph Barnes
Private graveside services were held for Ralph Barnes of West Monroe were held at Hasley Cemetery with Rev. Nick Wagner officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Z. Braddock
Betty Z. Braddock, 92, of Delhi, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gerald Brinkley
Funeral services for Bro. Gerald Brinkley, 80, of West Monroe were at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at The Father’s House Worship Center with Mike McNeese and Mickey Cleveland officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Curry III
Robert Lee Curry III (Bob) was born on Sept. 29, 1931, in New Orleans and departed this life on Sept. 15, 2022, at his residence in Monroe, just two weeks before his 91st birthday.
Bob was active — enjoying tennis, sailing, biking, jogging and skiing as well as designing and building a deck and dock for his home on Phillips Lake. He promoted the game of tennis with a number of friends in building tennis courts at Forsythe Park, Bayou DeSiard Country Club and in the formation of the Chauvin Racquet Club where he built the first four Rubico courts and designed the pool and the first clubhouse at Chauvin, now the Monroe Athletic Club. Bob taught all of his children to play tennis and organized many tennis tournaments over the years and handicapped the players to even the participants’ playing abilities. He travelled to Taos, New Mexico many times over the years to ski with friends and family. On summer vacations he ferried sailboats to the beach, teaching his family to sail. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and as an usher for many years.
Above all, he supported, encouraged and taught his four children by example and wisdom. He adored his wife Courtney for their 67 years of marriage and his love and wisdom will be dearly missed.
Bob graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1948 and from Louisiana State University in 1954 with a B.S. and an LL.B. in accounting and law. He served as a Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was promoted to the rank of Major. He obtained an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law in 1958. Bob then served as an attorney advisor for Judge Clarence Opper of the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C. until 1960. Afterward, he joined the law firm, Theus, Grisham, Davis & Leigh in Monroe, where he practiced until 2001 when he became Of Counsel. Over the years, as the law firm grew, Bob also oversaw the planning and building of two law offices, one on Bancroft Circle and the other on Lamy Lane. Bob served as chairman of the Tax Section and the Trusts, Estate, Probate and Immovable Property Section of the Louisiana State Bar Association. He was a former Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and of the American College of Tax Counsel and was an Academician of The International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. He served on the Council of the Louisiana State Law Institute from 1980 until the date of his death as a Council member, its President (1995 – 1998), Chairman and Chairman Emeriti. Beginning in 1983, he was listed among the “Best Lawyers in America” in the fields of Tax Law and Trusts and Estates. He was also a member and treasurer of Miro Investment Club from its inception until his death.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lydia Sporl Curry, by his father, Robert Lee Curry, Jr., and by his sister, Patricia Curry Rourke.
He leaves to mourn his death his wife of sixty-seven years, Courtney Davis Curry; his four children, Robert Lee Curry IV and his wife, Julice, of Lake Village, AR, Cynthia Curry Alexander and her husband, Mark Alexander, of Tyler, TX, Thomas Davis Curry and his wife, Karen of Broussard, LA, Kevin Courtney Curry and his wife, Melissa, of Baton Rouge, LA, and ten grandchildren, Marie Curry Vanderlick (Scott), Robert Lee Curry V (Remy), Michael Clesi Curry (Michael), Courtney Alexander Batcher (Loren), Rosemary Alexander Maxwell (Stephen), Mark Reid Alexander II, Taylor Curry Jindia (Nick), Thomas Davis Curry II, Catherine Courtney Curry and Grant Christopher Curry and six great grandchildren, Julian Scott Vanderlick, Nolan Daniel Vanderlick, Lydia Marie Vanderlick, Baus Fin, Lena Fin and Robert Lee Curry VI.
Special appreciation goes to Bob’s many caregivers from B&K Family Services and also to the Heart of Hospice nurses and aides for their compassionate care.
According to his wishes, his funeral service will be private. A reception celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 P.M. at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilbourne Hall. Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or any charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home Monroe.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
David Leon Griffin
Funeral services for David Leon Griffin, 76, of West Monroe, were at noon Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Mary Helen Guilliams
Mary Helen Guilliams, 86, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jeffrey Glenn Knight Sr.
Funeral services for Jeffrey Glenn Knight, Sr., 64, of Columbia, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Welcome Home Baptist Church, Hebert. Interment was at the Northeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Joseph Terry Malmay
Funeral services for Joseph Terry Malmay were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Waylon Piercey officiating. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
James Edward ‘Mr. Mac’ McMillon
James Edward “Mr. Mac” McMillon, 75, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Plunkett
Graveside services for Betty Plunkett, 85, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Karl Dean Sisemore
Funeral services for Karl Dean Sisemore, 70, of Clay, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Ruston. Interment was at Sisemore Cemetery in Clay.
Bill Vaughn
Funeral services for Bill Vaughn, 52, of Calhoun, were at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church. Interment was Saturday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Burton Wade III
Burton Wade III, 37, of Monroe, passed away Sept. 22, 2022. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sharon ‘Sherry’ Charlene
Witherington Williams
Funeral services for Sharon “Sherry” Charlene Witherington Williams, 66, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
