Calvin Lee Bamburg Jr.
Calvin Lee Bamburg Jr., 54, of Newellton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mia Marie Bellmore
Funeral services for Mrs. Mia Marie Bellmore, 56, homemaker, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. She passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021,
Thomas Wentworth Bither
Thomas Wentworth Bither, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Steve Buck Bradley
Steve Buck Bradley, 56, U.S. Navy Veteran of Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War went to be with his Lord Jesus Aug. 16, 2021.
Steve served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, CVN-71, and was a weapons elevator instructor for three years and a guard. Steve earned several meritorious awards including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Award, Southwest Asia Service Medal (two bronze stars), Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Humanitarian Service Medal during hurricane Hugo in Puerto Rico.
He was a 1986 graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and attended Northeast La. State University.
Steve was owner of several local businesses: Computer Help, Dynaflex Nutrition, and Infinity Audio and Video. He was very talented, kind, generous and loved by his customers and most people he met.
He is survived by his mother; Linda Blaylock Konrad; Aunt and Uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Russell L. Blaylock M.D.; and several cousins including Ron Blaylock and Damien Blaylock of Mississippi, Sonia Sliger Luscombe, and Monica Blaylock Kling of Florida, and Ian, Daniel, Gary, and Adrienne Blaylock of Monroe.
Steve loved computers, building anything of wood or steel, antique cars and was an excellent marksman. He was kind and thoughtful to everyone, very loving and protective of his mom, and had a very creative inventive mind. His dream was to move to the mountains of Tennessee with his mother and his sweet dog Molly.
A memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William L. Smith officiating on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Lakeshore Baptist Church.
Bobbye Jean Poindexter Buelow
Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbye Jean Poindexter Buelow, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Jacob Duvall officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gene Chapman
Funeral services for Gene Chapman of Farmerville were at 11 am. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Mickey Bounds and Bro. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment was at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jonathon Rhett Crenshaw
Funeral services for Jonathon Rhett Crenshaw, 35, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Halls Rymes Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Clinton Foote
There will be a celebration to honor the life of Clinton Foote at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Rocky Branch Assembly of God, Rocky Branch, with Brother Louis Bartet, Brother Eugene Brown and Brother Justin Uselton officiating.
Joe Eugene Gassiot
Joe Eugene Gassiot, 67, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Juanita Barrientos Johnson
Memorial services for Mrs. Juanita Barrientos Johnson, 42, cosmetology student, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Harold Eugene Jones
Funeral service for Mr. Harold Eugene Jones, 82, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon until time of service Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Allen John Kirkland
Funeral services for Allen John Kirkland, 71, of Calhoun, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at McCormick Cemetery. He passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Joshua Bruce McCaskill
Private family memorial services for infant Joshua Bruce McCaskill of West Monroe, born on Sept. 22, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Paul Braxton Miller
Funeral services celebrating the life of Paul Braxton Miller, 64, of Farmerville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Dr. Keith McVay and Bill Heard officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Paul died Sept. 26, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with a very rare type of T-Cell Lymphoma. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at M.D. Anderson Hospital and to Jeff Donald for his kindness to our family during Paul’s illness.
Paul retired from Exxon Petroleum as an electrical executive after 34 years. He traveled all over the world heading up operations on drilling sites. After retirement he moved from West Monroe to Farmerville to a beautiful residence overlooking Lake D’Arbonne. He was a member of Kellogg Hunting Club on Davis Island, where he served as Vice President on the board of directors. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time on the island with his family, friends and other members who became his family.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Jewel Miller, the mother of his daughter, Belinda Lapietra Miller, and his stepson, Will Ticheli.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Anita H. Miller; daughter, Heather M. Grant and her husband, G.G.; mother, Mrs. Velma R. Miller; sister, Diane M. McVay and husband, Keith; stepdaughter, Taylor Barnette and her husband, Lee; grandchildren, Griffyn Grant, Luke Grant, Hunt Grant, Tripp Barnette, Ellis James Barnette, Brennan Barnette, Bella Barnette, Shep Ticheli, Hadley Carpenter and Hayes Carpenter; parents-in-law, Sam and Mary Jo Herren.
Pallbearers will be David Roach, Bud Crow, Jimmy Fuller, Jesse Lapietra, Jeff Donald, Eric Craighead, John McClendon, Jeff Muckelroy, Peyton Lapietra and Hank Tarver.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kellogg Davis Island Hunting Club.
Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Hospital T-Cell Lymphoma research department, or Pilots for Patients.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Freddy Conley Oliveaux
Funeral services for Freddy Conley Oliveaux, 83, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Stoffer officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Douglas H. Spittler, Sr.
Memorial services for Douglas H. Spittler, Sr., of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor Mack Bellmore officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Patsy Ruth Strickland
Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy Ruth Strickland, 78, homemaker, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Hasley Memorial Pavilion under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Charles Shane Wooley
Funeral services for Charles Shane Wooley, 41, of Farmerville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Glen Lenard officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery and visitation will be held Thursday from noon-2 p.m. under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
