Patricia Ann Little Camp
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Little Camp were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Calhoun, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. A time of visitation was heldimmediately preceding the funeral service from noon-1 p.m. The service was officiated by Dr. Clovis Sturdivant and Rev. Werner Aswell.
Patricia was born on March 15, 1935 and passed away on Sept. 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Camp and by her second husband, Otis Collie, by parents, A.B. Little Sr., and Alyne Lee Little, and by her siblings, A.B. “Jack” Little Jr., Courtney “Red” Little, Henry A. Little, Sarah Francis Little Percle, Violet Little Liner and John Paul Little, and by her great-grandson, Zachary Huff.
She is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Camp and her daughter Crystal and husband Frank Huff and their son Jacob, and daughter Mindy and husband Tim Roper and son Darnell; also survived by her son Ronald Camp and wife Rebecca and their children, Katherine with husband Gavin Williams,, Patrick, JohnRoss, and Rachel and husband Noah White; and also survived by son Roger Camp and wife Pam and their children Ashley, Ryan and wife Brooks, Richard, and Ralph. Patricia is also survived by numerous children and grandchildren of Otis Collie who became very dear to her following her marriage to Otis Collie.
Patricia lived her life as a faithful and devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, sister and servant for the Lord. She was a graduate of University of Louisiana Monroe (NLU) with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in elementary and special education and after a long career as an elementary school teacher she continued to teach, tutor and help young people throughout her entire life. She was always involved in church activities at her beloved Liberty Baptist Church, including serving as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, Girls in Actions leader, Acteens Director, Women’s Missionary Union local and state director, leading efforts for Lottie Moon Christmas Offerings and other mission fundraisers, serving as secretary and bookkeeper for the church, managing the church cemetery and countless other roles too numerous to list. She played an important role in the former Louisiana Passion Play which was an outdoor Christian drama about the Passion of Christ in which she played the role of Mary, mother of Jesus. To know Patricia was to know someone that followed the two greatest commandments, namely, to love God with all your heart and to love others. She gave of her time and her limited resources all through her life and loved everyone she met. True to her character, she volunteered at Glenwood Hospital ever since she retired from teaching and continued to serve up until her health began to fail in the past year. While Patricia will be missed by all of her family and friends, there is comfort in knowing that she now is where she was always destined to be, at home in Heaven with her Lord and Savior.
Pallbearers were her grandsons Ryan Camp, Richard Camp, Ralph Camp, Patrick Camp, John Ross Camp, and Darnell Thomas. Honorary pallbearer was Jacob Huff.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the A.B. Little Family Memorial Scholarship, ULM Foundation, 700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209.
James Cannon
Funeral services for James Cannon, 62, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church, Monroe, with Rev. Paul Waley and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug, 31, 2022.
Jay Philip Conway
Funeral services for Jay Philip Conway, 66, of Rogersville, Mo., were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Rev. Jeff Dunlap officiating. He died Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022.
Frances Mary Danna
Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Mary Danna, 91, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerry Wayne Danna
Memorial services for Jerry Wayne Danna, 70, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Fr. Joe Martina officiating.
Krystle Beasley Ford
Funeral services for Krystle Beasley Ford, 37, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. She passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Henry Hank Hanna Jr.
Graveside services for Henry Hank Hanna Jr., 88, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Hasley Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Hornsby officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. He died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Eunice F. Henderson
Funeral services for Eunice F. Henderson, 69, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Aaron ‘Casey’ Kent
Aaron ‘Casey’ Kent, 35, of Calhoun, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. His funeral was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery in Farmerville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Newman Anderson Langston
Funeral services for Mary Newman Anderson Langston, 94, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Rev. Stanton Groan and Rev. Paul Swinnea will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary was born on Feb. 7, 1928, in Hermitage, Ark., and passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, in West Monroe. She was the last surviving sibling of 12 born to Franklin and Jessie Overton Anderson. Mary earned a degree in accounting and bookkeeping in Little Rock, Ark., but chose to stay home and take care of her family. She was a devout wife and mother who strived to be Godly every day. Mary was a former member and founder of Abundant Life Tabernacle and Revival Campground Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Langston and her son, Jimmy Langston.
Mary is survived by her children, Anita Langston Bower and husband L.E., Priscilla Rose Langston, Noel Keith Langston and wife Sandra; daughter-in-law, Sherry Langston; grandchildren, Scott Bower, Jeffery Chad Bower and wife Deanna, Bradley Bower and wife Kathy, Jamie Langston and wife Janet, Lisa Bevers and husband Ronnie; great-grandchildren, Brandi Bower, Melissa Bower, Avery Bower, Aiden Bower, Anniston Bower, Mary Kathryn Bower, Benjamin Bower, Owen Langston, Jackson Langston, Ryan Bevers, Abigail Bevers, Landon Bevers; and many other cherished family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Davey Roberts, Kenneth McDougal, Kevin Langston, Tim Langston, Randy Nutt, and Steve Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Langston, Scott Bower, Chad Bower, and Brad Bower.
Bonnie Lofton
Funeral services for Bonnie Lofton, 87, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery. She died Sept. 3, 2022.
Rosa Elizabeth ‘Susie’ Massey
March 7, 1947–Aug. 30, 2022
Rosa Elizabeth “Susie” Massey, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022, in her home in Broomfield, Colo. at the age of 75 years old.
Susie began her life in Monroe, La., on March 7, 1947. She and her older brother, James “Jim” Herbert Branch Jr. were the children of James and Rosalie Branch. She met and married the love of her life, Thomas Anthony Ray, on Nov. 18, 1966. They had three children: Tammy, Tracie and Tommy. Her husband, Thomas Anthony Ray “Tommy,” passed away from Cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. Susie remarried in 1982 to Prentice Eugene Massey.
Susie was predeceased by her father, mother, brother and both husbands. She was survived by her immediate family — Tammy & Dave Widhalm, Tracie & Joe Finn and Tommy Ray. Susie also had three grandchildren — Jacob Roberts, Darrian Widhalm and Duncan Widhalm: three step-grandchildren — Zach Finn, Nick Finn and Taylor Finn, all living in the Denver, Colo., area. Susie’s sister-in-law, Norma Ray is currently retired and living in the Lake Conroe, Texas, area. Her niece, Jennie Lynn McKinney is living in Springfield, Va. Susie also had wonderful nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Susie spent her entire life making a home for her family. Family and friends were always the most important priority. She enjoyed family vacations and always made holidays special with her Southern cooking.
Susie will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, next to her husband, Tommy, in September.
William John Simok
William John Simok, 65, of Downsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Deborah ‘Mimi’ Dianne Tharpe-Neblo
Memorial services for Deborah “Mimi” Dianne Tharpe-Neblo, 59, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. She died Sept. 1, 2022.
