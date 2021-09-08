Gayle Wilbanks Bareswill
Funeral services for Mrs. Gayle Wilbanks Bareswill of Farmerville were at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe with Bro. Jeff Freeman officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Susan Kay Crowe
A celebration of life for Mrs. Susan Kay Crowe, 68, of West Monroe, were from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Hattie Jean Elmore
Graveside services for Mrs. Hattie Jean Elmore, 89, of Richmond, Va., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery for family and close friends with Pastor Britt Dupree officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Richard L. James
Richard L. James, 74 of Eros, passed away Sept. 1, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Clyde Edgar Kelley
Funeral services for Clyde Edgar Kelley, 79, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Lapine Assembly of God, West Monroe. Interment was at Sardis Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
William ‘Bill’ Lasiter
William “Bill” Lasiter, 68, of West Monroe, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the chapel of Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill. Interment will be in the Springhill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
SSG James Harmon Meade
Graveside services for SSG James Harmon Meade were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Northeast Louisiana War Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville, with full Military Honors under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Jack Leonard Moore
Funeral services for Mr. Jack Leonard Moore, 88, of Sterlington, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment was in Hall Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
William David Morris
Funeral services for Mr. William David Morris, 74, of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. Tuesdayat Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Liberty Cemetery near Farmerville. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Mrs. Bonnie Jo Haye Neese
West Monroe — “Her children rise up and call her blessed…” Proverbs 31:28a. That is the most important thing you will read in this obituary of our mother.
Memorial services for Mrs. Bonnie Jo Haye Neese, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Visitation wwas from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Interment was at the Rocky Branch Cemetery in Union Parish under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Funeral Home of West Monroe. Bro. Terry Mims officiated.
Mrs. Neese was born on May 1, 1941 in Union Parish, and passed from this life to eternal life with Christ at her home on Sept. 1, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Ella Mae Haye. Also preceding her to glory was her sister, Peggy Tousinau, and the great and only true love of her life, her husband, Harry Neese. And also preceding her was her beloved little great-great nephew who brought her so much joy, Rayven Wilson, and her nephew, Rev. Woodson McGuffee.
Left here to remember her and to love her are her two children: myself, Kim Neese, and my brother, Joey Neese. She is also survived by her two brothers, John Ed Haye and Nickey Haye, her brother-in-law, Don Neese and wife Sandra of San Marcos, Texas, and dear cousins who were like siblings to her.
Others who survive her are her nieces and nephews that she loved so very much: Deborah McGuffee, Venessa Chapman, Jerry Haye, Chris Haye, Greg Haye, Nicole Satterwhite, Carmen O’Dea, and Robbie Clem. And of course, the great-nieces and great nephews, too. She loved them all.
Mrs. Neese was a beautician by trade, specializing in making women’s hair lovely, and she was a Sunday School teacher by calling. She studied the Bible long and hard each week to prepare her lessons. And in her beauty shop, she went through enough hair spray in the 1970’s to keep the makers of Aqua Net in business.
Her hobbies included taking care of plants and flowers. She loved it. Her other fun go-to was the Hallmark Channel. She also was a hard-working Founding Board member of D’Arbonne Woods Charter School.
Mrs. Neese spent her younger years growing up in a log dog-trot house built by her grandfather. She talked about that house for decades and when our family finally found pictures of it just a short time ago, she was thrilled.
Mrs. Neese was an All-State basketball player at Farmerville High School in the late 1950’s. Her picture hung in the foyer of the high school until it burned. She once gave up getting a chance to meet Elvis Presley just to play a basketball game and that is dedication as she loved Elvis more than any man... that is until she met our father and discovered real and true love. For 58 years, the love between our mother and father was incredible. They were the epitome of teenage lovebirds — literally.
After their marriage, in the early days, she worked for the Union Oil Cottonseed Mill in West Monroe. She kept their books. She was and always has been a sharp cookie when it comes to math. She was so proud of that job. She used those math skills later when she worked for the credit union of the Angus Chemical plant in Sterlington.
Mrs. Neese was a strong and devout Christian woman. She was kind, full of grace, and beautiful. But most of all — she was a godly wife and mother.
My brother and I would like to thank all the friends, close family, Rocky Branch Church members, workers from Serenity Care, and Passages Hospice.
Pallbearers were Chris Haye, Chris Satterwhite, Christopher Satterwhite, Robbie Wilson, Tony Robian and Kris Finkbeiner.
“Her children rise up and call her blessed…” Today, Mrs. Neese’s children, my brother and I, proudly rise up and call our mother blessed.
Anita Rose Roach Pogue
Funeral services for Anita Rose Roach Pogue will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Rodney Sanders will officiate and interment will follow at Mt. Nebo in Downsville. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.
Livonia Liberta Sylvestri
Graveside services for Mrs. Livonia Liberta Sylvestri, 93, of Monroe, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Thunduparampil. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Simmons Thames
Funeral services for Mary Simmons Thames were at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of the service and interment followed at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
Mary was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Sikes, to Iley Pierce and Rosa Sikes Simmons and died Aug. 29, 2021, at Savannah Grand of Bossier City.
Following graduation from Sikes High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Thames, in September 1951. She was his partner through years in the military, in college, and in his career in real estate, construction, and business development until his death in 1975. They were blessed with three children: Don, Lori, and Carol.
Mary was a member of First Baptist Church,West Monroe, where she was employed as church clerk and as a member of the secretarial staff for 25 years. She was also a member of Agape Life Group, a Sunday School class whose members lived life together as family.
Her greatest joys were becoming a grandmother and watching her grandchildren grow from babies to teens to young adults and then becoming a great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by sisters Earline Barlow and Vanoil Adams, and brothers Cois, Devane, and Frank Simmons. She is survived by her children, Don Thames and wife, Janell; Lori Thames; and Carol Thames Matthews and husband, Allan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jared Thames and wife, Margaret; Seth, Marilou, and Colbey Sharp, and by her great-grandson, Nathan Thames. Additionally, she is survived by brothers LaVance and Gene Simmons (Louceal) and by sisters Annette Rankin (Gerald) and Linda Bowman.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jared Thames, Seth Sharp, Colbey Sharp, Greg Bowman, Philip Rankin and Regan Rankin. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Simmons, Donnie Adams and Mike Adams.
The family thanks Debbie Hicks and June Bennett, Savannah Grand administrators at West Monroe and Bossier City, as well as the staff of Passages Hospice-Minden for their attentive care and love for our mom.
Persons wishing to give memorials in lieu of flowers may direct them to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211; the Jason Paul Cameron Foundation, P.O. Box 2474, West Monroe, LA, 71294; or Church Catalyst, 2201 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 107-329, Flower Mound, Texas 75022.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Devin M. Tryon
Funeral services for Mr. Devin M. Tryon will be at 110 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Devin was born on Dec. 22, 1993, and passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 27. Family will accept friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Sidney Ross Wilhite, Sr.
Sidney R. Wilhite, Sr., 79, of West Monroe, was born August 25, 1942 and passed away on September 3, 2021, in Soldotna, Alaska, following a brief illness.
A native of Perryville, Sidney used the teachings of the book, “The Greatest Salesman in the World” by Og Mandino and his life savings of $3,000 to buy a burned-up plastic recycling machine in order to start his own business. Today, Louisiana Plastic Industries and Louisiana Plastic Converting Corp., are widely regarded as among the most successful plastic manufacturing firms in the United States. His sons, Ross and John Mark, now run the companies.
A graduate of West Monroe High School and Northeast Louisiana State College (now known as ULM), Sidney served in the Army Reserve where he was a member of the Rifle Team. He had honed his skills shooting turtles as a kid near his home in Perryville.
Sharpshooting proved beneficial in the long run. As a member of the Army Reserve Rifle Team, Sidney often won cash prizes at shooting competitions, which later became the seed money he needed to go into business for himself.
An avid outdoorsman who loved big game hunting, Sidney at one time owned a 20,000-acre hunting operation, Bonwa Phala, in South Africa. He later bought thousands of acres of land in Mer Rouge for duck hunting and farming, known as Eagle’s Nest and Therapy Fields Farms respectively. In recent years Sidney and his wife, Charline, split their time between their homes in Cooper Landing, Alaska, and Cape San Blas in the Florida panhandle.
Sidney was especially proud of serving as an auxiliary deputy sheriff for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. He gave extensively to his childhood church, First Baptist Church of West Monroe, Chennault Aviation & Military Museum and funded two scholarships at ULM. He was a passionate collector of Civil War and World War II memorabilia.
Also an avid reader of the history of wars, Sidney became immersed in Stephen Ambrose’s “Band of Brothers,” a critically acclaimed book that chronicled the trials and tribulations of the 101st Airborne’s Easy Company in the war in Europe.
Sidney’s mother, Floy Antley Wilhite, and father, Herbie “Red” Wilhite, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Charline; his sons, Ross and his wife Sybol of West Monroe and John Mark and his wife Sherry of Monroe; stepson Jake Brown and his wife Carla of Longview, Texas; stepdaughter Wendy Horton and her husband Ross of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren: Sidney and John Ross Wilhite, Hope and Heather Wilhite, Anna and Laura Collis, McKenzie Brown, Deuce and Charlie Grace Horton; mother of his sons, Melba Wilhite of West Monroe; sister, Lynn Wilhite of Scurry, Texas; numerous in-laws including Don and Ethel Wilkes, Don David and Lisa Wilkes, James and Carla Wilkes and Andy and Bettie Wilkes.
Please join us for a special gathering of family and friends to celebrate Sidney’s life on Sept. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at Sidney and Charline’s home, Highwaters, West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, Sidney requested donations be made to Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.