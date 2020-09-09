Melinda Larrianne Arnold
Melinda Larrianne Arnold, 69, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Angie Nell Pounders Barker
Mrs. Angie Nell Pounders Barker, 71, of Monroe, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. Private family services were held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Nellie Lorene Simmons Berry
Funeral services for Nellie Lorene Simmons Berry will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation is 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Michael Wayne Bouwell Sr.
Funeral service for Michael Wayne Bouwell Sr., 61 of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home.
Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery. He passed away, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Casey Celeste Crawford
Casey Celeste Crawford, 40, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Juanita
Honeycutt Crockett
A private graveside service for Mary Juanita Honeycutt Crockett was held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. While we regret to delay this celebration, we are vigilant to protect our family and loved ones during this uncertain time.
Juanita was born at home in the wee hours of Aug. 11, 1927, to Fred Otis and Mary Minnie Watts Honeycutt, the oldest of seven children. She went on to become the young bride of a handsome WWII soldier, with whom she raised three of the most intelligent children ever born. If you doubt that, you probably never met her. She would put die-hard LSU fans to shame with her pride in her family.
She and that handsome soldier raised kids and cotton for a few years, then she went to work outside the home for the first time at the US Postal Service. After her retirement from the Post Office, “Neeter” took care of the handsome soldier until his death in 1999. Sometime later, she moved to West Monroe to be closer to family and enjoyed the rest of her years there, where she was active in her Sunday School class at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church until she became unable to attend recently.
She passed peacefully into paradise in the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in West Monroe, with family at her side.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Otis and Minnie Watts Honeycutt; her husband of almost 56 years, Oran Edward “Jack” Crockett; brother, John W. Honeycutt; sister, Frances Lisotta; and son-in-law, Gilbert Blount.
Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her children: Charlotte Crockett Blount of San Clemente, CA, David Crockett and daughter-in-law, Kathie, of Denver, CO, and Mary Wyant and son-in-law, Therion, of West Monroe; grandchildren: Angela Wyant of Brandon, MS, Adam Crockett and his fiancée, Maret Kargu, of Denver, CO, Chris Wyant of Vidor, TX, and Rachel Edelen and her husband, Ryan, of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren, Cherub Wyant, Dylan Schubert, Asher and Nya Edelen; and siblings, Louise Lizenby of Monroe, Kenneth Honeycutt of Pinckneyville, MS, Clara Wells of Bogalousa, LA, Clinton Honeycutt and his wife Janice, of Baton Rouge, LA; plus several nieces, nephews, friends, extended and informally adopted family, such as her “other son-in-law,” Bo Leporati.
Mamaw’s door was always open, and she looked forward to visits and hugs, and enjoyed being a surrogate “mamaw” to anyone who needed it. The family would like to recognize and offer our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Rosemont Assisted Living, director Lacey Hedge, Caring Hands Hospice, and adopted granddaughter and hospice nurse, Stacey Jones for all of their loving care of Mamaw and our family during this time. While we grieve for ourselves, we rejoice in knowing that Juanita is in heaven. We can only imagine what glories are being revealed to her today, as she has entered into eternal life with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Marie Drake
Funeral services for Marie Drake were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m.
Violet Gaskin
Graveside services for Violet Christine “Tene” Hatten Gaskin were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Betty Lou Hall
Betty Lou Hall, 88, of Bernice, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Oliver L. ‘Dick’ Howard
Graveside services for Oliver L. “Dick” Howard, 91, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Judy Charlton Huffman
Judy Charlton Huffman, 70, of West Monroe, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020. A funeral mass was at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment was in the St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jessie Willard Lenard
Funeral services for Mr. Jessie Willard Lenard, 80 of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Lucille Mae Lenard
Lucille Mae Lenard, 86, of West Monroe, was born on Jan. 28, 1934, and passed from this life on Sept. 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Larry Lofton
Funeral services for Larry Lofton were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Ouachita Baptist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Martha P. Platt
Mrs. Martha P. Platt, 77, of Mandeville, formerly of Monroe, passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2020. A celebration of life was at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Bertha Lee Robinson
Memorial service for Bertha Lee Robinson, 77, of Collinston, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
James Pasquale Scalia Jr.
James Pasquale Scalia Jr., 90, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jerry Daigle officiating. A private family graveside will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
George Murice Self Jr.
Funeral services for George Maurice Self Jr. 58, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Apostolic Restoration Church, Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Sept. 4, 2020, of Monroe.
Max Quimby
Graveside services for Max Quimby were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery near Holly Ridge. Arrangements were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Norman Olivia Wilson
Mrs. Norma Olivia Wilson, 90, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
