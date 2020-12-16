I don’t know about you, but I am ready to bid farewell to the year 2020. Just the thought of seeing year 2020 in the rearview mirror brings relief. A lot of things have changed during the year that should get back to normal in 2021; however, there are many areas of our life routines that may have changed forever.
Our work routines have been disrupted. Many people are working from home, while others are rotating in and out of the redesigned floor plans, with wider spaces and additional protective walls.
When driving by Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) fewer cars appear to be in the parking lot, as many workers are performing their daily routines from home. Just the name change indicates the new focus on real-time virtual networking.
The world of Zoom has expanded exponentially. Businesses, schools, funerals, churches, and family gatherings have jumped on the Zoom train.
Of course, the smaller groups use Facebook or FaceTime to get their message out. That’s especially useful for friends, parents, and grandparents to keep in touch with loved ones during this pandemic environment, when it is impossible or too risky to have in-person gatherings.
Our shopping and dining routines have changed this year. Several dine-in restaurants have closed around town; although many of the restaurants have adapted and are thriving with enhanced drive-through, outside dining, and at-home delivery. Even grocery shopping has changed for many with at-home delivery or on-site pick up.
Our regular shopping routines have changed, creating a windfall of activity for the national retail stores and a gigantic boost to the delivery and shipping services, like Amazon Prime.
We’ve also experienced the most absolutely bizarre presidential campaign, which has left many with uneasiness about the integrity of our electoral process.
The question remains: Will we return to our normal routine? Or will we adapt to a new lifestyle of virtual living?
In many cases, it appears that many areas of life activities will return in-person. Obviously family and church activities will return. In the business world, it is possible and probable that where at-home productivity levels have seen increases, businesses will be motivated to remain virtual which will create lesser demand for office space in some areas.
With Christmas fast approaching, we are quarantining in hopes we can see our family during this holiday season. What a difference a year has made. As we get ready to close out 2020, it is time to think about the good that has happened. As Bing Crosby sang in the movie White Christmas, “When you are worried and can’t fall asleep, just count your blessings instead of your sheep.”
In spite of the hardships encountered along the way in 2020, join me in counting our blessings.
Merry Christmas!
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.