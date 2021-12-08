This week, we said farewell to a true American hero. Bob Dole died December 5, 2021 leaving a remarkable heritage of bravery and patriotism.
In Bob Dole’s book “One Soldier’s Story”, he used over 300 war time letters to help set the time lines and to describe the events of his service. His story is truly a miraculous tale of survival.
He was a star athlete in his high school. He was recruited to attend Kansas University.
He was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track and wanted to become a career athlete.
His life changed quickly beginning December 7, 1941, with the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
One by one he saw his buddies heading off to war. It became harder and harder to study, knowing his draft board notice was sure to be in the mail soon; his younger brother had already been drafted. One year after Pearl Harbor, Dole enlisted in the Army Reserve Corp.
After training and serving for over two years, he was part of the 10th Mountain Division, battling German Forces to take Hill 913 in Italy, which resulted in 460 casualties. He was one of them. Dole lay on the ground unable to move. He received damage to both arms, both legs, and his spinal cord.
After many months, he could barely walk, had no movement in his right arm and hand, and had little use of his left arm. Dole needed a miracle. He eventually ended up at Percy Jones Army Hospital for surgery and rehabilitation where over 78,000 GI’s were treated during World War II. It was known as a place where miracles could happen. But after three years of therapy, his doctor, Dr. Kelikran, told Bob “You won’t be playing basketball again.” Those words stung.
Bob asked, “Well, what do we do? Where do we start?”
The doctor leaned forward in his chair and stated, “We start by not thinking so much anymore about what you lost. You must think about what you have left… and what you can do with it.”
Those words changed Bob Dole’s life. He had to learn to write left-handed, but was often seen holding a pen in his non-working right hand. He said “Maybe I couldn’t use my hand, I told myself, but I could develop my mind.”
Bob Dole received his miracle, but not in the way he thought it would happen. The miracle he received occurred to his mind, not his body. He came home and became a US Senator and Republican Nominee for President.
Thank you for your service.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
