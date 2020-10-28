As we rapidly approach the November elections, the rhetoric gets louder, harsher, and more frequent.
The candidates for every office from Justice of the Peace to President are making the case for your vote. It is amazing that millions and millions of dollars have been spent to persuade you to cast a vote.
Many people, including me, have already voted. I do not take it for granted that it is a privilege to live in a country where we the people actually get to decide who our leaders will be.
I have been a political “junkie” since my Dad was elected to the school board in Webster Parish as a write-in candidate in 1958. Louisiana no longer has write-in candidates, but watching him campaign for the right to represent our school system was an inspiration.
To see and understand how our government system works has been evident as the controlling political party tries to implement its policies. I always thought it a bit ironic that after my dad was elected as a write-in candidate, the man that he defeated ran for State Representative and won.
And would you believe it, one of the first bills he co-sponsored in the Louisiana Legislature was to eliminate write-in ballots? Yes, that’s how the system works and we no longer have write-in ballots in Louisiana.
I truly admire those who choose to run for political office, especially in today’s adversarial climate, where your name and reputation may be called to attention, whether it be truthful or not.
Tuesday, November 3 is a big day for our country. I believe the choice we make for President will be the most important election for this country, maybe since our democracy began. The right to vote has been made possible by the founders of this great country and protected over the years by thousands of our brave U.S. Military.
It’s not too much to ask to get in line for an hour or maybe even two hours when you actually realize what a privilege and honor it is to live in this great country and the importance your vote has for the future of our country.
I know it’s been a strange year with the effects from the COVID-19 virus, but we must put on a mask and head out to our local precinct on Tuesday and vote. Every vote counts.
A.J. Burns is a real estate appraiser based in West Monroe.
